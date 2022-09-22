The 36th annual Grapevine GapeFest winners have been announced and there are plants of awards to go around. From bold reds to dry whites, there is something new to try for everyone.

The GrapeFest is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation and took place from September 15 to 18 this year. Guests received a reference guide describing the featured wines and a ballot to vote on their favorites.

The top wineries competed for gold, silver, and bronze in ten categories: dry white, off dry white, sweet white, white blend, blush/rose, light, medium, bold, sweet red, and red blend. From those categories, the winners of gold are Whiskey Road Winery, Messina Hof Winery x3, Silver Dollar Winery x2, Landon Winery x2, Texas Legato and Blue Ostrich Winery.

Here are all the winners:

White: Dry

Gold: Whiskey Road Winery – Viognier, 2021

Silver: Llano Estacado Winery – Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

Bronze: Arché – Chardonnay, 2017

White: Off Dry

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Tribute Series Riesling, 2021

Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Esprit, 2019

Bronze: Tara Vineyard & Winery – Blueberry Blanc, 2020

White: Sweet

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Angel, Late Harvest Riesling, NV

Silver: Landon Winery – Yellow Rose, NV

Bronze: Texas Legato – Eyes of Texas Sweet Peggy Sue, NV

White: Blends

Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Peached, 2019

Silver: Bingham Family Vineyards – Cloudburst, NV

Bronze: Hilmy Cellars – Doo-Zwa-Zo, 2021

Blush/Rosé

Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Paired, 2019

Silver: Whiskey Road Winery – Rosé, 2020

Bronze: O’Farrell Country Vineyards – Sassy Sisters, 2021

Red: Light

Gold: Messina Hof Winery – GSM, 2020

Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Sangiovese, 2019

Bronze: Juniper Cove Winery – Black Zin, NV

Red: Medium

Gold: Landon Winery – Tempranillo, 2019

Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Montepulciano, 2019

Bronze: Messina Hof Winery – Heritage Reserve, 2020

Red: Bold

Gold: Landon Winery – The Texan, 2020

Silver: Llano Estacado Winery – Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Bronze: Bull Lion Ranch – Malbec, 2019

Red: Sweet

Gold: Texas Legato – Eyes of Texas Sweet Surrender, NV

Silver: Landon Winery – Red Rose, NV

Bronze: Bingham Family Vineyards – Fine ‘n Dandy, 2019

Red: Blends

Gold: Blue Ostrich Winery – Empty Sea, 2019

Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Tordigione Family Reserva, 2019

Bronze: Bingham Family Vineyards – Dirt Farmer, 2018

Next time you stop for a glass of wine make sure to check out these award-winning wines to pair with your dinner (or by itself). These are so good we won’t judge you for finishing the bottle, because you need to judge the wine.