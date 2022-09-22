The 36th annual Grapevine GapeFest winners have been announced and there are plants of awards to go around. From bold reds to dry whites, there is something new to try for everyone.
The GrapeFest is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation and took place from September 15 to 18 this year. Guests received a reference guide describing the featured wines and a ballot to vote on their favorites.
The top wineries competed for gold, silver, and bronze in ten categories: dry white, off dry white, sweet white, white blend, blush/rose, light, medium, bold, sweet red, and red blend. From those categories, the winners of gold are Whiskey Road Winery, Messina Hof Winery x3, Silver Dollar Winery x2, Landon Winery x2, Texas Legato and Blue Ostrich Winery.
Here are all the winners:
White: Dry
- Gold: Whiskey Road Winery – Viognier, 2021
- Silver: Llano Estacado Winery – Sauvignon Blanc, 2021
- Bronze: Arché – Chardonnay, 2017
White: Off Dry
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Tribute Series Riesling, 2021
- Silver: Blue Ostrich Winery – Esprit, 2019
- Bronze: Tara Vineyard & Winery – Blueberry Blanc, 2020
White: Sweet
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – Angel, Late Harvest Riesling, NV
- Silver: Landon Winery – Yellow Rose, NV
- Bronze: Texas Legato – Eyes of Texas Sweet Peggy Sue, NV
White: Blends
- Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Peached, 2019
- Silver: Bingham Family Vineyards – Cloudburst, NV
- Bronze: Hilmy Cellars – Doo-Zwa-Zo, 2021
Blush/Rosé
- Gold: Silver Dollar Winery – IM’Paired, 2019
- Silver: Whiskey Road Winery – Rosé, 2020
- Bronze: O’Farrell Country Vineyards – Sassy Sisters, 2021
Red: Light
- Gold: Messina Hof Winery – GSM, 2020
- Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Sangiovese, 2019
- Bronze: Juniper Cove Winery – Black Zin, NV
Red: Medium
- Gold: Landon Winery – Tempranillo, 2019
- Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Montepulciano, 2019
- Bronze: Messina Hof Winery – Heritage Reserve, 2020
Red: Bold
- Gold: Landon Winery – The Texan, 2020
- Silver: Llano Estacado Winery – Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
- Bronze: Bull Lion Ranch – Malbec, 2019
Red: Sweet
- Gold: Texas Legato – Eyes of Texas Sweet Surrender, NV
- Silver: Landon Winery – Red Rose, NV
- Bronze: Bingham Family Vineyards – Fine ‘n Dandy, 2019
Red: Blends
- Gold: Blue Ostrich Winery – Empty Sea, 2019
- Silver: Bull Lion Ranch – Tordigione Family Reserva, 2019
- Bronze: Bingham Family Vineyards – Dirt Farmer, 2018
Next time you stop for a glass of wine make sure to check out these award-winning wines to pair with your dinner (or by itself). These are so good we won’t judge you for finishing the bottle, because you need to judge the wine.