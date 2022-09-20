The highly anticipated New York Times 2022 restaurant list is out for foodies everywhere, and two Texas cities are picked to be the best of the best.

The paper’s restaurant list reads:

We traveled widely and ate avidly as we built the annual list of our favorite restaurants in America. From Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State, our food reporters, editors and critics found revelatory Ethiopian barbecue, innovative Haitian cooking and possibly the most delicious fried pork sandwich in the United States.

The list looks at restaurants both old and new and determines the top 50 places to eat in the U.S. Some of the best chefs in the world are featured and many up-and-coming chefs will have their names out for the world to meet.

Included is Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q. in Arlington, Texas. The review boasts about the joint’s Ethiopian fusion and calls it “an ideal match for barbecue.” Smoke’N Ash initially opened as a traditional Texas barbecue restaurant in 2018 but added Ethiopian fare a year later. From chicken to pulled pork, the restaurant is a popular place for locals and tourists alike.

The other NYT choice is Sister located in Dallas. The high-end dramatic interior pairs well with the Italian Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant list explained that the food is unique in flavor as well as appearance, but can still be described as “Grandma’s house.” If you are looking for a heightened home-cooked meal Sister is sure to be your next stop for ravioli or swordfish.

Each of the restaurants in the Dallas area is affordable for the everyday food-lover and offers a variety of meals for even picky eaters. The Dallas area has always been known for its food and more of these restaurants might just make the list next year.