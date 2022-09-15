The upcoming Matthew McConaughey soccer movie Dallas Sting was canceled only six weeks before production was set to begin. Skydance studio nixed production after receiving allegations about aspects of the story.

According to Deadline, the media company investigated the allegations and decided that they were “serious enough to get them to pull out of the movie.” But full details of what the allegations consist of have not yet been disclosed. Apple had a deal with Skydance and reviewed the first look into the film. Deadline reported that it is not clear whether or not any kind of commitment was made by the streamer.

Local Profile reached out to Skydance about the allegations but did not hear back before publication.

The Dallas Sting film was set to be a true story about a Dallas-based soccer team of high school girls who traveled to China to compete and beat all odds that were set against them. The team defeated athletes from all over the world and their story became an inspiration. McConaughey was cast as the soccer coach Bill Kinder, who is said to have charged $85,000 to his credit card to purchase plane tickets to China for his team.

Local Profile previously reported on the movie and the details of the all-female team. “In October 1984, the Sting won the first FIFA-sanctioned world women’s tournament beating powerhouses like Italy and Australia, making them the first American team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.”

The Hollywood Reporter explained that the production spent considerable money to cast and work with actual soccer players and tone their acting skills in order to make the film more accurate in regards to the sport. The film was to be directed by Kari Skogland, the Canadian filmmaker who directed Marvel Studios’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier television series.

The film was initially developed by Skydance and Berlanti Schechter Productions, but Skydance ultimately was to finance the production. Big names like Kaitlyn Dever, from the hit film Booksmart, and McConaughey were cast as the film was expected to gain major attention with the flashy crew.

Local Profile will update the story pending a response from Skydance.