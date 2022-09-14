Hope you have your planner ready because this weekend has festivals, concerts and enough food and drinks to share with the whole community.

When: September 16 to 18, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Dallas Market Hall | 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas

Artexpo Dallas will feature a curated selection of over 150 of the most innovative artists, galleries and publishers from all around the world. And when you buy a ticket for Artexpo Dallas this year, your money is worth double! Alongside the art fair, you’ll find WestEdge Design Fair an event for industry professionals and design aficionados alike.

When: September 17, 2022 | 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Saigling House | 902 E. 16th Street, Plano

Join the celebration in the 11th annual Come As You Are festival and take part in all the fun activities the North Texas Pride Foundation has prepared for you. Dance your way through the vendor booths and get yourself a beverage to the sound of live music. This is a family-friendly event that will feature adult and kid activities to there’s ton of entertainment for all ages!

When: September 16 to 18, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 200 E. Stacy Rd., Ste. #1350, Allen

Are you planning on a big home project? Whether you are designing your garden, building a mancave, or remodeling your kitchen this is the event for you. Come along with the whole family as there will be activities to entertain the kids while you look for anything and everything you could possibly need for your project.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Austin Staley will take the stage with some good old-fashion country music, followed by Colton Blue’s soul tunes on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

When: September 15 to 18, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Historic Main Street | Grapevine

You know, Oktoberfest is fun and all, but beer is not for everyone. So if you are looking for an alternative, look no further than Grapevine’s GrapeFest. The four-day festival is a celebration of Texas wines held at the headquarters of the state’s wine industry. Plan your visit so you don’t miss signature events like people’s choice wine tasting classic, the Liberty Plaza wine experience or the champagne terrace.

Fun on the Farm: Fall Harvest When: September 16, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum| 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More Info Bring your family to enjoy a day full of farm activities and learn all about the fall harvest. Take your kids ages two to five for a wagon ride, meet the museum’s livestock and make a craft together you can take home. Once the program is over enjoy a day of fun at the 4.5-acre farm. The Coven Awakens When: September 17 through October 30, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Dr, Plano

Tickets Halloween came early to Plano. The coven of witches at Dark Hour has awakened and will combine all their dark powers to install fear in North Texas. Enjoy a night of frights and learn the terrifying stories behind each of the thirteen witches. If you are planning on bringing a child sacrifice, be aware that this might be a bit intense for kids under 10.

When: September 17, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

All cool cats head to McCall Plaza this Saturday for an outdoor, family-friendly concert of jazz and swing in the style of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Ella Fitzgerald by the hand of Texas Jazz Cats. Make a night out of it and bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

When: September 17, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

Broke your favorite coffee mug? Instead of buying a new one, take a boozy workshop at Jump into Art Studios and make your own! This workshop will teach you everything you need to know to make beautiful items, from throwing on the wheel to picking glazes.

When: September 17 through October 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

If you are stopping by Legacy West this Saturday, let the kids have some artsy fun at the seasonal activation space located in front of Nike and Free People. Every month Legacy West will add new activities for younglings of all ages to express themselves.

