Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is dedicated to the conservation of species in peril, conducting scientific research, training professionals, responsible management of natural resources, and public education. Fossil Rim provides a diversity of compelling learning experiences that inspire positive change in the way people think, feel, and act with nature.

Address: 2155 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Phone: 254-898-4204

Center for Animal Research & Education (CARE)

The Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE) provides a safe, permanent, and loving home to exotic animals in need. CARE focuses on excellence in physical and emotional care, advocating for animal welfare through education, and conducting minimally invasive research that will improve living conditions for captive animal populations worldwide.

Address: 245 County Road 3422, Bridgeport, TX 76426

Phone: 940-683-8115

Apollo Support & Rescue

Apollo Support & Rescue is a no-kill, open-admission, full-service animal rescue. Its team is dedicated to saving abused and abandoned pets, reducing pet overpopulation, and educating the public. Through pet adoptions, community outreach, public education, referral, and quality animal care, Apollo Support & Rescue provides support for over 3,500 pets and their people annually.

Address: 1170 Dove Hill Rd, Justin, TX 76247

Phone: 817-658-9738

Oak Hill Animal Rescue, Inc.

Oak Hill Animal Rescue (OHAR) is part of a network of organizations saving dogs from South Texas where there are fewer rescues and resources to help. OHAR transports dogs to the DFW airport. Here, dogs are boarded onto planes destined for other areas of the country where they have better chances of being adopted. Through its variety of community outreach programs and educational promotions, OHAR shows compassion in action.

Address: Post Office Box 367, Seagoville, TX 75159

Phone: 972-287-9150

The Happy Pet Project

The Happy Pet Project is a new foster-based, all-breed rescue on a mission to end the overpopulation of animals. The Happy Pet Project partners with local municipal shelters to end the overpopulation of companion animals in Texas through rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption. The organization also educates people about responsible pet ownership, animal advocacy, and topics related to animal welfare. The Happy Pet Project believes that everyone can make a difference in some way!

Address: PO Box 2521, Grapevine, TX 76099

Nature’s Edge Wildlife and Reptile Rescue

Nature’s Edge Wildlife and Reptile Rescue (NEWRR) is a state and federally permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility specializing in native reptiles, birds of prey, and mammals. NEWRR is also an exotic reptile rescue that takes in unwanted pet reptiles and amphibians. NEWRR hosts educational programs in the DFW area focusing on wildlife conservation, life history, habitats, adaptations, identification and more!

Address: PO Box 136012, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Phone: 682-463-9453

Emma’s Wish Senior Dog Rescue

Emma’s Wish Senior Dog Rescue helps senior dogs in North Texas who’ve found themselves in shelters, facing euthanasia. The rescue finds senior dogs loving and permanent homes so they can happily live out their golden years. Emma’s Wish Senior Dog Rescue has been able to rescue over 200 dogs since its opening in 2018, connecting pets to the necessary medical attention they need before finding forever homes.

Address: 4433 Bentley Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Phone: 972-948-4054

Habitat 4 Paws: A Humane Society Inc.

Beyond sheltering animals, Habitat 4 Paws (H4P) is proactive in other areas that help keep animals out of municipal shelters. The mission of H4P is to rescue and find permanent homes for dogs and cats while caring for them in a foster-based program. Additionally, its Paws Pantry animal-food bank collects and distributes dog and cat food to those in need. H4P also hosts microchip clinics so that pets have permanent IDs and can be reunited with their owners.

Address: PO Box 5662, Frisco, TX 75035

Phone: 214-455-3933

Education and Animal Rescue Society

Education and Animal Rescue Society (EARS) works to educate the public about issues concerning animal behavior and proper care for pets. EARS is committed to finding homes for unwanted animals that would otherwise find themselves in shelters. EARS keeps all its animals in homes with volunteer foster families where they are loved and cared for as a member of the family until the right permanent home is found.

Address: PO BOX 190473, Dallas, TX 75219

Phone: 214-559-2817

Texas All Creatures Rescue

Texas All Creatures Rescue is a 100% foster-based rescue, saving animals with the help of experienced volunteers who offer up their homes and time to care for neglected animals. The rescue supports animals that have been abused or mistreated, connecting them to safe and true homes for rehabilitation so they can learn how to trust humans again.

Address: PO Box 660, Lillian, TX 76063

