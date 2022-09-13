According to the Texas Demographic Center, the 2020 census found that almost 40% of Texas’s population is Hispanic. The more reason to join the fiesta and celebrate the culture and contributions of these diverse communities in the U.S.

Photo: selena forever tribute | facebook

When: September 15 to October 13, 2022 | 7:30 to 9:30

Where: Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn | 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

More info

Take part in the first annual Tejano Music Festival and enjoy four Thursday nights of the best Tejano music. Kicking off the festival is Selena Forever, a Selena Quintilla tribute, with a family-friendly concert. Check the full schedule to find all the amazing bands and artists participating in the fiesta.

When: September 14 to October 26 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

If Hispanic Heritage month is not the time to up your salsa game, then when is it? Every Wednesday night, the Box Garden invites you to listen to DJ INZO’s tunes while you learn salsa techniques from dancers or drink Latin-inspired cocktails from the Tonic Bar.

Photo: lara latin | facebook

When: September 16 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Dieciséis de Septiembre is Mexican independence day and what better way to celebrate it than with a live mariachi performance followed by Lara Latin’s salsa, merengue, cumbia, and bachata concert? Enjoy the show with delicious Mexican street tacos, caramel-stuffed churros and mouthwatering elotes.

When: September 16, 2022 | 5:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Latino Cultural Center | 2600 Live Oak Street, Dallas

Tickets

Enjoy an art-chock-full evening at this tardeada celebrating Hispanic and native Mexican culture from yesterday and today with food, drinks, poetry, live music, ballet folklórico and much more. Don’t forget to visit vendors and exhibitors offering folk art, crafts, imports and food.

Photo: texas latino pride | facebook

When: September 17 | 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Reverchon Park | 3505 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Tickets

Be part of the 8th annual festival and enjoy an outdoor concert with some of the hottest local artists. The event is free, but it doesn’t hurt to get a VIP ticket and help bring some of the most needed resources to our LGBTQIA Hispanic/Latinx/Latine community.

When: September 21 to October 15, 2022 | See the full schedule

The Plano Public Library prepared several lists of recommended readings and movies for all ages to celebrate Hispanic authors, illustrators and filmmakers that you can check out with your Plano Public Library card.

When: September 24, 2022 | 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Walnut Creek Branch Library | 3319 Edgewood Dr., Garland

More info

Register your kid to build a robotic arm inspired by the one used in the International Space Station while they learn about Hispanic astronauts and their contributions to space exploration. Once the arm is built, they will put those robotic arms to the test with some fun challenges.

When: October 2, 2022 | 9:00 a.m.

Where: Fleet Feet Plano | 2100 Preston Rd Suite 604, Plano

More Info

Not all celebrations are about food and drinks, here we have something for fitness enthusiasts looking to show their Latino heritage pride or celebrate their Hispanic friends and neighbors. Registration is free and you’ll get three chances to win prizes by referring friends to join the race, sharing your run photos, or entering the team challenge and running with your group.

Photo; McKinney Día de los Muertos | Facebook

When: October 15, 2022 | 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Dr. Glenn Mitchell Park | 300 W Louisiana, McKinney

More Info

Maybe one of the best ways to celebrate heritage is paying a joyful homage to our loved ones that passed away, which is what día de los muertos is all about. Celebrate the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties, face painters, a memory tree and art and culture for days! Test your wit with a light-hearted literary calavera for your family and friends and remind them that death is just part of life, it’s not such a serious matter.