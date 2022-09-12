Plano Works Leadership Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Founded in 2021, the Plano Works Leadership Foundation provides a structure for individuals, businesses of all sizes, corporate partners and foundations to support the work of the Plano Chamber’s leadership programs and initiatives.

Our mission is to promote and develop community workforce, philanthropy, leadership development and educational attainment through volunteerism, charitable giving and educational programming.

The funds raised through the Plano Works Leadership Foundation directly support its mission through three key programs of the Plano Chamber of Commerce:

Leadership Plano is dedicated to educating, developing, and empowering current and future leaders for the community and motivating them to serve civic, charitable, and business organizations.

Lp class 38

The 39-year-old signature program spans nine months from September through May. Leadership Plano is designed to enhance individual and community leadership skills. The retreat, an accessible two-day orientation weekend in September, focuses on individual leadership styles and strengths. Beginning in October and ending in May, the class spends one day per month examining specific aspects of the community such as education, area government, local business and economic development, health and human services, the criminal justice system, the arts, and non-profit organizations.

The insight participants gain as they explore the inner workings of the community form the foundation for long-term involvement in Plano in a variety of leadership roles. Strong leadership is critical to sustained growth and prosperity for Plano and the North Texas region. Investing in our leaders of tomorrow, today, will help Plano to maintain our competitive advantage in the race for talent and ensure that our community continues to thrive for years to come. Congratulations to our newest LP Class 39!

De&i summit 2022: leading towards equity

The Plano United Business (PUB) program is a 2-year mentorship program for minority-owned small businesses located in Collin County. This program will provide opportunities for growth through membership, education, mentorship, and relationship-building by participating in this comprehensive and custom program.

Business owners that are accepted into the program will receive an Excel Membership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, invitation to various events, enrollment with the Collin County Small Business Development Center and mentorship with local small businesses during the 2-year period.

Plano Culture & Inclusion Alliance is a collaboration and networking group of diversity and inclusion professionals who come together to share best practices, tools, resources and ideas to harness the power of inclusion and diversity in our work environment and community. In 2015, following the lead of Former Plano Mayor, Harry LaRosiliere, the Plano Chamber of Commerce answered the call to create a program to accomplish the following:

Provide a safe space for human resource professionals to share diversity and inclusion best practices.

Create a group of leaders to maintain the push and need to highlight, educate and grow diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives amongst Plano’s corporate residents.

In 2016, the Plano Culture & Inclusion Alliance was officially launched, lead by Cigna and representatives from Alliance Data, Capital One, Children’s Health, City of Plano, Ericsson, FedEx Office, JCPenney, JP Morgan Chase, PepsiCo and Toyota Motor North America. In June of this year, the Alliance hosted its very first DE&I Summit: Leading Towards Equity. Around 100 individuals joined us for the event to explore how they can lead towards equity and create a more inclusive workplace and community in their own roles.

Your support of the Plano Works Leadership Foundation amplifies the efforts of the Plano Chamber and these three unique programs, allowing for more impactful work that touches not only program participants, but ripples throughout the entire community.