Strong winds and heavy rain hit the North Texas area this Labor Day weekend, and many cities have cleanup underway. Reported power outages and damages from wind and hail were left in the wake of the Sunday storms.

CBSDFW reported damages all the way from Cedar Hill to Plano in relation to Sunday’s storm. Residents and city workers are cleaning up what is left from the storm .

The city of Plano experienced a high number of claims reporting damage Sunday near Old Downtown and 15th Street. The city received over an inch of rain in some areas, causing worry about flooding in low drainage places around Plano. Wind was a large concern for the area as well with 45 mph gusts. Tree branches and other debris created some street and sidewalk blockage, but has been mostly cleared.

Plano was not the only area in Collin County affected by the storm. Northern Collin County city, Anna, also experiences severe storms and reported marble-sized hail in some areas, and the Dallas Zoo was forced to close due to power outages. The zoo remained closed Monday while power was restored and broken tree limbs were cleared, even though large crowds were expected to roll in for the holiday. No injuries to staff or animals were reported due to the storm, and the zoo reopened Tuesday for normal business hours.

These storms were a big change for the area since July when Local Profile reported excessive heat warnings and record-breaking temperatures in North Texas. The rest of this week does not appear to have any more rain in store for the area and sunny days are ahead before we begin to welcome the fall breeze.

The city of Plano told Local Profile that damage is still being assessed and they will have more information regarding existing damage and cleanup efforts in the following days.