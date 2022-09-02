With NFL football season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the new food options at AT&T Stadium.

For the 2022 – 2023 Dallas Cowboys season, a bevy of new eats are on the menu that will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s take a look! Official descriptions below:

Steak Sandwich Slow-roasted beef dipped in our signature Au Jus and piled on a toasted bun with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce and caramelized onions. Available at: Main Clubs and all Hall of Fame stands Lobster Mac-N-Cheese Our Famous Cowboys Mac-N-Cheese elevated with chunks of garlic-butter-poached lobster finished with fresh parsley. Available at: Main Clubs Torta Soft Bolillo Bun layered with fresh refried beans, guests’ choice of house-made salsa chicken, barbacoa or pastor pork, then topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole. Available at: Vaqueros Stands at 204, 229, 416 and 446 Fried Mozzarella Burger Fresh brioche bun piled high with fried mozzarella sticks, our delicious house-made marinara sauce, Angus burger patty and pepper jack cheese. Cheesy heaven on earth! Available at: North and South Silver Clubs Mozzarella Sticks A basket of fresh, fried mozzarella sticks served with our delicious house-made marinara sauce. Available at: Crisp stands 218, 243, 409, 439 and Silver North and South Clubs Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw Juicy fried chicken tossed in our signature mango-habanero sauce topped with our fresh, house-made pineapple slaw. Available at: Crisp stands 218, 243, 409, 439 Muffuletta A true New Orleans staple! Fresh focaccia bread topped with house-made olive salad and layers of capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Available at: Main Clubs Coffee on Game Day with Black Rifle Coffee Fans will be able to enjoy hot, iced and frozen coffee on game day with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. Available at: Black Rifle Coffee Company at U411 and U441.

Local Profile recently tried the new culinary creations, and our favorite was the mango habanero chicken sandwich with pineapple slaw. The mozzarella sticks (and the burger incarnation!) were also quite yummy.

“Next-level flavor for fans is what this season is all about for Dallas Cowboys game day, continuing our tradition of delivering an extraordinary culinary experience for local fans and those visiting at AT&T Stadium,” said George Wasai, Director of Food and Beverage for Legends at AT&T Stadium, in an official statement. “Our famous Cowboys Mac N Cheese has a new option with lobster that we are so excited for fans to enjoy this new addition, with all of the new comfort food sandwiches and more.”