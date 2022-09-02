These 10 nonprofits focused on health and wellness are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!

The American Heart Association

The American Heart Association (AHA) is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites more than 40 million volunteers and supporters as well as more than 2,800 employees.

Address: 105 Decker Drive Suite 200 Irving, TX 75062

Phone: 214-441-4200

Delighted to Doula

Delighted to Doula provides after-pregnancy support through postpartum doulas, educating and supporting families with newborns. Doulas help monitor symptoms often associated with postpartum complications that could lead to mortality or postpartum depression. Other services range from providing material goods and meals, attending postpartum doctor visits and presenting additional resources that apply to individual needs.

Address: 1910 Pacific Ave Suite 14240 Dallas, TX 75201

Phone: 469 269 6671

Dream2Walk Foundation

Dream2Walk Foundation helps people with spinal cord Injuries achieve a better quality of life while recovering from their injuries. The organization helps people learn how to walk again and awards therapy scholarships to people in need of financial assistance at approved recovery-based therapy facilities.

Address: 1904 Webster Dr. Plano, TX 75075

Phone: 214-417-8466

Heroes For Children

Heroes for Children advocates for and provides financial assistance and social support to Texas families with children battling cancer. Its vision is that no family in Texas with a child battling cancer fights alone. Since 2004, Heroes for Children has provided $6.5 million to over 6,600 Texas families in need. Heroes For Children works to bring comfort, helping restore normalcy for families.

Address: PO Box 831087 Richardson, TX 75083

Phone: 214-256-5616

Hope Clinic of McKinney

Hope Clinic of McKinney is a free medical, vision and behavioral health clinic serving low-income, uninsured McKinney families. Its vision is that all Collin County residents have access to quality, affordable medical care. The clinic partners with the community to provide health care and resources to medically underserved neighbors.

Address: 103 E Lamar St McKinney, TX 75069

Phone: 469-712-4246

Julia’s Center for Healthcare

Julia’s Center for Healthcare is an all-volunteer clinic serving uninsured residents of Collin County. Its healthcare clinic provides basic medical care for patients that have non-emergency medical problems. The clinic doesn’t charge for services and remains open into the evening, past regular business hours, so that it’s more accessible to working residents. Julia’s Center for Healthcare also provides education for chronic issues with its Diabetic Clinic, Women’s Health Clinic, and referral partners.

Address: 1947 Ave K Suite A 400 Plano, TX 75074

Phone: 972-535-5059

Liberty Medical Center of Texas

Liberty Medical Center of Texas (LMC) was founded by veterans, for veterans, with a goal of growing into a clinic that provides services to the surrounding community of veterans and their families through primary care and mental health care. LMC’s goal is to provide transformative services to not only promote healing for members but to provide tools to improve the overall quality of life.

Address: 6010 W Spring Creek Pkwy Plano, TX 75024

Phone: 972-559-4085

Prelude Clubhouse

Prelude Clubhouse is a psychosocial rehabilitation day program for adults living with diagnosed mental illnesses. Prelude Clubhouse is a safe space for members to build friendships, engage in meaningful work and receive assistance with entering the workforce. Prelude Clubhouse also provides resources for affordable housing and psychiatric support. Prelude Clubhouse offers individuals with mental illness a way to increase self-confidence, gain independence, and effectively reach their goals.

Address: PO Box 864301 1905 East Parker Road, Plano, TX 75074

Phone: 469-301-6639

Rosa Es Rojo

ROSA es ROJO is committed to helping Latina women make healthy choices for themselves and their communities. The organization offers Spanish-language, culturally relevant resources to make wellness and prevention accessible for the high-risk cancer population of Hispanic women in North Texas by educating them on the topics of nutrition, physical activity, emotional health, and positive thinking.

Address: PO Box 250435 Plano, TX 75025

Phone: 469-431-0232

TaylorCares

TaylorCares assists those affected by, or living with, multiple sclerosis through educational sessions devoted to health and physical education. TaylorCares provides emotional, physical, mental, and financial relief monthly to individuals, their caretakers, or families to aid in the cost of handling the condition.

Address: PO Box 130215 Dallas, TX 75313

Phone: 469-608-0404

