Chef Brett Curtis likes breakfast. A lot. “Brunch Club was inspired by my love for breakfast,” Curtis tells Local Profile. “I eat breakfast for dinner multiple days a week.” And yes, the restaurant’s name is a riff on the classic 1980s movie The Breakfast Club.

“Yes, being a chef that grew up in the ’80s it made perfect sense to play off the name and create a vibrant vibe,” he says. Curtis is best known for Dock Local, which has locations in Uptown Dallas and Plano’s Legacy Hall.

While Dock Local evokes the flavors of Curtis’ childhood in Maryland, Brunch Club serves up Southern comfort food with delicious dishes like shrimp and grits, and beignets. Both are especially good as is the eggs Benedict.

“I think it’s unique to be able to find brunch items late at night, and our flavors and presentation is very thoughtful as well.”

Brunch Club also offers other eats that are ideal for late-night snacking like fries and nachos. “I wanted to create a concept that offers a place that offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a family-friendly day out, a work lunch, or a late-night out with live music and dancing,” says Curtis. “Brunch Club adds a unique offering to the food hall that we feel complements the programming and existing eateries.”

Brunch Club is located on the third floor of Legacy Hall. It’s open from Friday, 6 p.m. to close, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to close, and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Says Curtis, “I think guests are enjoying a late night option on the weekends, and who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?”

Goodness, we love beignets. Photo: shoko ashcraft | local profile

Follow Brunch Club on Instagram and be sure to swing by Dock Local, too.