At long last! A long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County has everything you need right here. Check out all the concerts, art exhibitions, theater plays and plain good ol’ fun you can get around here.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image: Visit Garland | Website

When: September 1 through 30, 2022

Where: Restaurants at Downtown Garland

More Info

When the State Fair was canceled in 2020, restaurants in downtown Garland decided they were not leaving residents empty-handed. Instead, they set up their own version of fare-inspired foods, and so, “Fair Fare on the Square” was born. After the popularity of the program, it turned into an annual pre-Fair tradition in Garland. Check out all the food items available at your favorite restaurants to get your palate ready for Texas State Fair.

When: September 3, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Surround yourself with fellow fans to cheer for your team and watch the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United match the right way: on a 24-foot screen with the sound turned all the way up. Enjoy drink specials, exclusive prizes, merchandise giveaways and more. Get there early as this is a free event and seating is first come, first served.

When: September 5, 2022 | 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Recreation Center | 6000 Jupiter Rd, Plano

More Info

This long weekend is perfect for some outdoor exercise, and what’s better than a family-friendly race day? There’ll be something for everyone at this event, a youth race, a sprint triathlon and a sprint aquabike, and a splash and dash. Hey, even if you are only a sports fan, enjoy the show before heading to the Labor Day picnic.

Don’t forget to check our list for labor day celebrations near you Celebrate Labor Day In Collin County And Beyond A three-day weekend is on the horizon, but what to do with the extra free time? Fret not! We are here to help you. From sports to parades to food and drinks, take a look at all the fun things… Keep reading

Image: al more | shutterstock

Fun on the Farm When: September 2, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More Info This weekend Heritage Farmstead Museum’s interactive program, Fun on the Farm invites preschoolers and their adults to meet the farm’s livestock in their shaggy sheep event. Take your kids, ages two to five, to make new furry friends, read a story, make a craft and have a full day of fun on a 4.5-acre farm. Filtered Craft Coffee’s Live Art Saturday When: September 3, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Filtered Craft Coffee | 218 East Louisiana Street, McKinney

More Info This Saturday Filtered Craft Coffee will feature three artists throughout the day, starting at 10:00 a.m. with contemporary and expressionist artist Magda Plagge, followed by local singer-songwriter Mike Matthews at 2:00 p.m. and closing the day at 4:00 p.m., you’ll find musician and singer-songwriter Daniel Stampfel‘s energetic tunes. Take the opportunity to stroll through Filtered’s art gallery while you enjoy a perfectly brewed cup of coffee with one of the delicious scratch-baked goods Filtered has in store for you.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Dev Wulf kicks off the series on Friday with some Americana tunes, followed by singer-songwriter Jenna Clark on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Image: Slippery When Wet | Facebook

When: September 2, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Did you miss this year’s Bon Jovi North American tour? Head to Legacy Hall this Friday for your recommended dose of good ol’ American rock by the hand of Slippery When Wet and enjoy a night of showmanship and drinks at the Box Garden.

When: September 2, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

More Info

Broke your favorite coffee mug? Instead of buying a new one, take a boozy workshop at Jump into Art Studios and make your own! This workshop will teach you everything you need to know to make beautiful items, from throwing on the wheel to picking glazes.

Image: missy lamb sofey kyle | facebook

When: September 1 through October 15, 2022 | 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More Info

Marie Refro and Missy Sofey Kyle’s abstract paintings will be featured in their own exhibition opening this Thursday. Take a look at their work during this exta-long weekend. If you see something you like, speak to the gallery and there will be purchase possibilities.

When: September 3, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Enjoy a live concert by East Texan, nationally known performance artist Don Louis and his band, The Drifting Sages this Saturday at The Boardwalk. Make a whole night out of it and have dinner at one of the restaurants at Granite Park while you enjoy the show.

Fight off the heat at the best OF collin county’s splash pads! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash… Keep reading

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Cabaret

When: September 2 through 18, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info

Rumors

When: August 19 through September 4, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Tickets

Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios

When: September 3, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Stick Time (Parent/Child)

When: September 3, 2022 | 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen

More Info

Paint-N-Sip

When: September 4, 2022 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: Cafe 214 | 14865 Inwood Road, Addison

More Info

Comedy Sportz

When: September 2, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 East Virginia Street #104, McKinney

More Info