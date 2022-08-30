Earlier this week, the city of Frisco was informed a group of mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The positive pool was in the area of Oakbrook Park, and a contractor was hired to spray south of Main St. and east of Parkwood Blvd.

This marks the 12th positive test for the West Nile Virus this season, but no human cases have been reported so far. Other areas with positive pools include Hickory Creek Park, Frisco ISD Service Center and several others. Testing began on May 1, 2022, in order to monitor pools of mosquitos for diseases.

The city of Frisco released the information along with tips on preventing mosquito bites, such as removing standing water like bird baths because mosquitos often breed in similar conditions. The city encourages long sleeves and pants when outside during dawn and dusk and using insect repellent outdoors any time of day or night.

In the past Frisco, created a mosquito surveillance plan to monitor and prevent mosquito-borne illnesses and diseases. This plan would help the city assess risk to humans, determine areas of risk and find habitats that need the most protection and create effective ways of control.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight in 10 individuals infected with West Nile do not experience any symptoms and one in five have minor symptoms such as fever, rash, fatigue and body pains. But about one in 150 have severe symptoms that can affect the central nervous system.

The CDC recommends getting tested by a doctor if you are experiencing symptoms, but there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the illness. As Local Profile previously reported, “If you or a loved one has been bitten by a mosquito and develops symptoms like headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures or paralysis, please call a doctor immediately.”