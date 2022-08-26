Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping to snag some of the brand’s clothing. The line wrapped through Plano shopping mall The Shops at Willow Bend, stretching outside.

Since Shein does not have any permanent retail spaces, making its pop-up shops an even bigger deal for fans.

Local Profile asked a company spokesperson for an exact headcount, but she was unsure (even the mall didn’t have an exact number). There were a lot of people. The store was at full capacity.

This isn’t the first Shein pop-up shop to hit Texas. Back in March 2019, a Shein pop-up shop opened for three days in Austin, and one opened in Dallas for three days that October. Earlier this month, the China-based clothing brand had a pop-up store in Houston.

The Plano pop-up shop features collab designs from North Texas designers, including Dallas-based Shelby Hilliard and Fort Worth’s Cynthia V. Johnsen.

Shein is famous on Tik-Tok with influencers showing off their “Shein hauls,” or all the clothes they purchased from the brand.

Shein employs nearly 10,000 people worldwide and sells to over 150 different countries. According to The Guardian, Shein is now worth more than both Zara owner Inditex and H&M combined. Founder Chris Xu is now one of the biggest men in China.

As Vox explains, Shein has effectively been able to leverage its lack of physical stores with a savvy social media approach and an easy-to-use app. “The retailer has stayed mum on ethical fashion and sustainability, but it’s hard to imagine Shein embracing corporate accountability without widespread consumer pressure,” wrote Terry Nguyen on Vox. “Regardless, Shein seems poised to be the fashion giant of the decade, and investors are scrambling to look for other retailers that could copy its speedy supply chain.”

The Plano Shein pop-up store will be open from August 26 to August 28.