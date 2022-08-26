Kids are told since they are young to learn how to share, but it is sometimes easier said than done. Ten-year-old Saliha Abbas, a fourth-grade student at Jim Spradley Elementary in Frisco, designed an app that will allow children and families to trade and give away toys they no longer need.

NBCDFW recently covered the app created by ten-year-old Saliha Abbas, who shared why she wanted to turn her idea into a reality through this opportunity.

“One of the biggest problems on the earth is that people don’t recycle, reuse or reduce things,” Abbas told NBCDFW. “Some kids have a lots of toys and some kids have really less, so we can share them and reduce the amount of toy waste.”

A competition was held by BYJU’S FutureSchool, an online school with an activity-based curriculum for grades 1-12, and offers music, math and coding courses for students. She enrolled at BYJU’S during the pandemic to use her free time in a valuable and creative way.

Abbas’ enrollment in BYJU’S helped her create the app that is called Toy Share. Her dedication and hard work paid off, and she became a finalist in the coding competition.

Abbas’ idea for the app would be to create a new place for toys that have been outgrown or no longer needed and extend their value and usage for other children. Her hope is to continue to use her creativity as a digital artist.

Plastic toys have a large impact on waste produced, and according to Green Matters, there are 40 tons of plastic used in the toy industry for every $1 million in revenue. Ninety percent of toys are made from plastic, and those old toys have to end up somewhere.

Abbas is proof that children’s creativity and imagination can turn into something that not only helps others, but inspires future generations to give to others.