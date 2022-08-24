Collin County has something for everyone this weekend. From sports to concerts to art exhibitions to salsa, no one is left out!

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Image courtesy of Vitruvian Salsa Festival

When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

More Info

Get ready to dance! The Vitruvian Salsa Festival bids farewell this weekend with a performance by the hand of Havana NRG and DJ Colombiano. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., enjoy live bands, DJs, food trucks and more. Can’t salsa for your life? Not to worry! Salsa lessons start at 6:30. Don’t want to learn? Then get a lawn chair, your favorite snack and enjoy the show at the park.

When: August 27, 2022 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium | 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco

More Info

This weekend you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite sports knowing you are also doing a good deed. FC Dallas has teamed up with My Possibilities for their first-ever nonprofit night event. Throughout the night they will highlight North Texan organizations that focus on improving the community. A portion of every ticket purchased will go directly to My Possibilities, a nonprofit that provides adults with disabilities a path to inclusion and a meaningful life.

When: August 3 through 28, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

More Info

If you haven’t found the time to stop by the Frisco Art Gallery to enjoy the annual summer splash art show, this is your last chance! After displaying works of water, play and summer-time fun throughout August, the show will have a public reception on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. to announce the winner of this juried exhibition.

Image: tatevosian yana | shutterstock

Legacy West Art Club When: August 28, 2022 | 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 7400 Windrose Ave., Plano

More Info Local artist Amber Lee invites you to participate in an interactive chalk art class this Sunday at Legacy West, where you’ll get the chance to color in one of the sidewalk chalk murals and learn how to make your drawings POP! Stop by the Legacy West University activation space (in front of Nice and Free People) from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Mamma Mia! When: August 24 to 28, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theater | 1925 Elm St, Dallas

More Info With music and lyrics by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Lyrics Stage presents this hit jukebox musical for four days only! Follow 20-year-old Sophie as she searches through her mother’s diary for clues to find her father’s identity before her wedding.

When: August 27, 2022 | 1:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Center | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

Tickets

Two of the country’s premier high school football programs will kick off the season this Saturday. Presented by Whataburger, the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic welcomes the Rockwall Yellowjackets and the Cedar Hill Longhorns for their fist clash since their season-opening classic last year.

Ivan Evid is one of the artists who will take part in the Millhouse Summer ArtFest. Photo: Ivan Evid | Website

When: August 27 and 28, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: McKinney Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, McKinney

More Info

Over fifty local artist and artisans will participate in this two-day juried art festival at the cotton mill in McKinney. Enjoy food and drinks as you admire the works of featured artists offering acrylic, oil, watercolor, pottery, jewelry and more. Proceeds benefit the MillHouse Foundation to support small business women in creative fields.

When: August 26 to 28, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Read Play Love presents the newest original musical in its series of “new musicals for a new generation” featuring children from all over North Texas. In Hatter, Lewis Carrol’s characters have been kicked out of Wonderland and a group of eclectic individuals is set to rescue them while they reclaim their own imagination along the way.

Image: jacob lund | shutterstock

When: August 27, 2022 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano

More Info

As part of Legacy West’s Black Business Month, this premier black beauty experience will feature a fireside chat with DFW’s top beauty dignitaries, beauty awards, a roaming fashion show and Black beauty vendors. Beauty professionals and aficionados are invited to celebrate the cultural, political and economic impact of Black beauty.

When: August 26, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More Info

Creekside Live concerts are saying goodbye this weekend with a bang! The massive 18-piece big band Texins Jazz Band will perform while you enjoy the show from your lawn chair on the Village Green. Make a whole night out of it by ordering to-go from any of the restaurants at Watters Creek.

Fight off the heat at the best OF collin county’s splash pads! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash… Keep reading

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Urban Trivia Game Night

When: August 28, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Rumors

When: August 26, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Tickets

Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios

When: August 27, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

National Dog Day

When: August 26, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Yard | 107 South Church Street, McKinney

More Info

Elton John Tribute – The Elton Johns

When: August 26, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Cold Shot

When: August 20 through 27, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Sherlock’s Baker St. Pub | 5100 Belt Line Rd., Addison

More Info