These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend.

Berries and Batter Cafe

2727 Main St Ste 600 600, Frisco

Image: berries and batter cafe | facebook

After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!

If you are planning on going on weekend mornings, be ready for a bit of a wait. Even though the staff and service are swift, chances are you are not the only one wanting to start the day with a lavish meal.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

5300 State Highway 121, Plano

Image: eddie v’s prime seafood | facebook

If you were looking for a night out, look no further. Eddie V’s culinary style mixes classic American with a hint of modern Asian producing an ever-changing array of seasonal signature dishes like their Chilean sea bass steamed Hong Kong style and their prime stakes, hand carved by their in-house butcher.

The shimmering design elements and a stage for live music make this the perfect place for a date night. They offer a “cocktails with attitude” menu filled with hand-crafted signature drinks poured with a touch of theatre. Let us explain: the smoked old-fashioned is torched tableside on a wooden plank and the smoke is captured in a glass. Talk about drama!

JOY Macarons

Watters Creek Village | 908 Watters Creek Boulevard, Allen

Image: joy macarons | facebook

Macarons are delicious, delicate and gluten-free desserts. But do you know how hard it is to make macarons? The batter must be of the exact perfect consistency for the shells to have that shiny smooth crust, the oven must have the exact perfect temperature so little ruffles form on the shells’ rim, and when you take them out you have to be patient and wait for them to be cool so they won’t crumble in your shaking frustrated hands. And then, there’s the filling! If you don’t have a macaron store near you, just imagine the kitchen-time stress!

But thankfully, you do! You have a brand new gourmet macaron store waiting for you in Watters Creek Village in Allen. JOY Macarons offers traditional French macarons as well as macaron ice cream sandwiches and selected flavors of ice cream scoops. “We are thrilled to expand our store footprint into Collin County.” said founder Liz Lanier. “Watters Creek is a perfect environment for introducing JOY to new customers. We also have lots of loyal fans nearby and the new store will give them a more convenient way to get their JOY!”