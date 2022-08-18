Football season has officially begun at The Star in Frisco! Between Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, High School Football and ESPN First Take broadcasting LIVE from Tostitos Championship Plaza, Football is back in full force, and we couldn’t be more ready for game time.

Here are all of the free football events happening at The Star between August 23 – August 27.

Cowboys Night & Training Camp presented by American Airlines

Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24

Back-to-back nights of the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp schedule in Frisco will kick off with Cowboys Night presented by American Airlines on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m. in advance of the start of practice which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

One more practice held on Wednesday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m. will take place as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines.

ESPN’s First Take

Thursday, August 25 | 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (doors open at 7:30 a.m.)

On Thursday, Aug. 25, ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take — featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim — will travel to the Dallas Cowboys’ World Corporate Headquarters & Training Facility at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco prior to the team’s first annual Season Kickoff event.

Smith and Qerim will be live from the First Take set also in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star and will welcome a full lineup of special guests including Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. Both will take on notorious Cowboys hater, Smith, in a variety of Cowboys- focused topics as the team prepares for the season.

The special show will also feature an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, drumline and mascot, Rowdy and a live audience with questions to Smith from team superfans, but Smith is ready for the challenge.

Doors open to fans at 7:30 a.m. CT.

Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com – Blue Carpet & Livestream

Thursday, August 25 | 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, on Thursday, August 25th, the evening before the team’s final preseason game.

The Inaugural Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season. Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, including Cowboys Legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls and Darren Woodson. The Blue Carpet will be followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.

Jerry Jones Classic presented by Whataburger

Saturday, August 27 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For the second season in a row, two of the country’s premier high school football programs will kick off the season in the 2022 Jerry Jones Classic presented by Whataburger.

Under the lights, and the roof, of Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, the Rockwall Yellowjackets and the Cedar Hill Longhorns clash for the first time since their season-opening classic a year ago.

Doors open at 12 p.m. with kickoff at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 and parking is free.

Tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.

For more info and to see a full list of upcoming events at The Star, visit: https://thestardistrict.com/events/