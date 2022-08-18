Beckett Collectibles officially moved its headquarters from Dallas to Plano. The new facility, a single-floor 10,000 square feet building, will house a digital studio, recording space, a gym, a game room and office and meeting spaces.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many people returned to hobbies they had put aside due to busy daily routines — or they found new ones. One hobby that got a revival is card collecting. While the sports trading cards have been growing for a few years now, the pandemic lockdowns sent prices skyrocketing.

Beckett Media has been an industry leader since the 1980s and has grown into a massive company that has become a hub for pricing, selling, grading and authenticating cards and other collectible items.

Earlier this year, company president Jerome Murray told Card Land that the headquarters move was part of Beckett’s strategic growth initiative. The new building triples the size of the previous building in Dallas. “As an iconic hobby brand, our corporate growth initiative is our commitment to proactive, visionary leadership in the collectibles industry,” Murray added.

“You’ve seen a lot of announcements from us in the past few months, but our move to Plano is one that we’re especially excited about,” said Kunal Chopra, Beckett CEO, via Sports Collectors Daily. “With this new space, we’re able to grow the team, improve customer experiences, and boost overall efficiency around grading, authentication, and turnaround times. It’s all part of our plan to transform Beckett and build the best products and services for collectors.”

Beckett services include a magazine publication, an online collectibles website, VHS preservation through the recently acquired VHSDNA, a collectibles grading system to appraise your dearest items and Beckett Vault, a storage service that offers a climate-controlled and insured facility to keep collectibles safe.

