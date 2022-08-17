“At Visit Plano, service is our mantra and our mandate. When it comes to hosting meetings, events and sporting events, think of Visit Plano as your one-stop shop.”

Attending a meeting involves a lot more than arriving in a city, checking into your hotel, and following the day’s itinerary. At Visit Plano, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding events in state-of-the-art meeting spaces and unforgettable local extracurricular experiences, all served up with our unique brand of hospitality.

On top of being named the “least-stressed city in Texas,” Plano was also named one of the “happiest places in the country;” and we carry those superlatives into everything we do. From major conventions, trade shows and conferences to intimate board meetings and retreats, our pros are ready to assist with the services and support planners need.

Business meeting at the renaissance hotel bar.

Be a Local Star

In 2021, Visit Plano saw over 1.6 million hotel rooms booked in Plano across 56 hotels. According to The Office of the Governor, Economic Development and Tourism report provided by Dean Runyan & Associates, these visitors spent over $750 million in Plano generating over $75 million in both state and local tax.

Visit Plano has a dedicated sales team that focuses on association, corporate, government, sports, and SMERF (social, military, education, religious, and fraternal) market segments. The team is responsible for providing the tools and information necessary for meeting and event planners and tournament directors to choose Plano as the host city for their events. Then, the Visit Plano team works hand in hand with the planners in finding them the best venues and hotels to fit their needs. The team will work with them from start to finish to make the planner shine and have the most successful event possible.

If your company is seeking a new destination for an upcoming seminar, meeting, trade show, or convention, please contact a member of our team for assistance. It’s our job to make you look good, and we would love to help you be the local star!

Plano event center collinwood hall

Visit Plano Services

At Visit Plano, service is our mantra and our mandate. When it comes to hosting meetings, events and sporting events, think of Visit Plano as your one-stop shop. We stand ready to assist planners in the hotel and venue selection process and will do whatever it takes to ensure your meetings and events are a positive reflection of your company or brand image.

From housing and transportation coordination to speaker gifts and printed name badges, our Event Services Coordinator can assist with every detail both small and large.

Another popular service we offer is custom resource lists and maps. Need a list of restaurants around your host hotel? You got it! Want a list of area urgent cares, hospitals, and athletic stores for your sports tournament? We have it! You name it and we’ll tailor it just for you.

Services are complimentary when planners use a minimum of 50 hotel rooms on a peak night. Even if a group does not require 50 or more hotel rooms, we will do our best to support your group however we can.

New events may be eligible for special assistance through our sponsorship program which gives financial assistance based on number of room nights generated by your event. This makes your meeting in Plano more affordable!

Stay in the Know

For more information about Plano tourism, visit visitplano.com.