When: August 14, 2022 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Show off your adorable pooch at Legacy Hall this weekend. Register your pup for a competition to win the following titles: ugliest dog, most talented and best dressed. Or just let them relax with a complimentary nail clipping from Lakeside Pet Spa and spoil them with all the treats Legacy Hall has prepared for them. If you don’t have a furry sidekick, this is your opportunity to mend that! Cody’s Friends Rescue will have dozens of dogs looking for a forever home. The first 50 dog-human duos to arrive will receive a complimentary Tito’s cocktail and dog treat.

When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Vitruvian Park | 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

Get ready to dance! The Vitruvian Salsa Festival continues this weekend presenting Bamuaya and DJ Colombiano. From 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., enjoy live bands, DJs, food trucks and more. Can’t salsa for your life? Not to worry! There will be salsa lessons. Don’t want to learn? Then get a lawn chair, your favorite snack and enjoy the show at the park.

When: August 13, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Depot | 100 E. Main St., Allen

Take a tour through Allen’s history at the Depot. The Allen Heritage Guild offers group tours by appointment, but you can also visit the exhibits by yourself. Their permanent displays include The Houston & Texas Central Railroad, Allen Station Master Office, Ebenezer Allen, Sam Bass, the Interurban, Telephone Exchange, Native and Early Allen Settlers and the baggage cart.

A sample of this years mini quilt auction. Image: quilters guild of plano | website

Quilt Plano 2022 When: August 12-13, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets This is the event to find out everything you’ve ever wanted to know about quilting. From raffles to children’s introduction activities to skill demonstrations to auctions, this event has everything for the quilting aficionado. But you don’t need to be a seasoned quilter to enjoy the event. If you are thinking of starting your own quilting project, then definitely you should stop by, register for workshops and shop at the vendors’ stands. Frisco Starfest When: August 13, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info Join Texas Astronomical Society’s monthly star Party! Members and guests are invited to observe and educate others about the night sky. Look at planets, stars and other celestial wonders at Frisco Starfest, taking place the second Saturday of each month.

When: August 14, 2022 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Sent Church | 3701 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

Escape the heat and say goodbye to the summer break at this back-to-school event with your community. Grab a few friends and family and enjoy the water bounce houses, vendors and free food!

When: August 13, 2022 | 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen

What better time to go ice skating than in the Texan smoldering summer? Enjoy a chilly time at the 85 by 200 feet Allen Community Ice Rink this Saturday. General admission is $5 and renting skates costs $3. Be sure to bring a few extra layers of clothing because summer is left outside.

When: August 12, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

One of the strongest up-and-coming Latin orchestras, Havana NRG! is celebrating over 15 years of keeping parties alive. So grab some friends, get your dancing shoes ready and head to Legacy Hall this Friday for some margaritas and show off those moves!

When: August 13, 2022 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Activist and musician Michael Fanti brings his overflowing optimism to Plano this weekend. Get ready for his high-energy show, inspiring music and devotion to health and wellness. North Carolina’s Of Good Nature will be opening the show with their unique blend of alternative, pop, funk and soul.

When: August 12, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Enjoy a bit of everything at this outdoors concert. Members of Susan Hanlon Music Studio will sing with a live band some pop favorites from yesterday and today. Music will include pop, country, jazz and rock tunes.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Sunday Mermaid Meetup

When: August 14, 2022 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

Souled out Saturdays

When: August 13, 2022 | 9:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Roll with the Council

When: August 13, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Limestone Quarry Park | 6300 Maltby Drive, Frisco

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown

When: August 5 through 14, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Something Rotten

When: July 29 through August 14, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Black Box Theater at Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 200, Frisco

Sip & Paint – Catfish & Canvases Dinner Party

When: August 13, 2022 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Kelly’s Art Shack | 312 E. Cloyd Street, McKinney

