For two days, the Dallas Cowboys will hold a back-to-back training camp in Frisco. Both days will be free and open to the public.

The team will return from Oxnard, California, where they usually train pre-season, for the public practices. This is an opportunity for fans to see the team and coaches as they get ready for the upcoming season. The two-day Frisco training camp will kick off Cowboys Night. Via the official announcement, check out more details below:

The Training Camp schedule in Frisco will kick off with Cowboys Night presented by American Airlines on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m. in advance of the start of practice which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21 and will be hosted by Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback with also segments featuring all the writers from DallasCowboys.com including Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, Patrik Walker and Mickey Spagnola. The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

The Star, of course, is a 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. It includes the 12,000-seat Ford Center, the 60,000 square-foot Cowboys Fit gym, the members-only Cowboys Club, the 300-room Omni Frisco Hotel as well as Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star and more.

In case you missed it, read our coverage of Dallas’ quest for a new NFL team.