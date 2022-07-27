It might be another hot weekend but don’t let that spoil your summer spirit. Take a look at all the concerts, plays and art Collin County has to offer.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: Bodarks StringBand | Facebook

When: July 30, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd., Ste 512, Plano

More info

Enjoy a night of Americana music by the “porch-stompin’, fiddle-sawin’, bass-spankin’ hootenanny” band The Bodarks while you choose your craft pizza to go with your craft beer at Taverna Rossa.

When: July 29 through 31 | See the full schedule

Where: Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano

More Info

The whole gang is back! See Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and even Lord Farquaad brought to life in this whimsical musical. The performance is adapted for students and adults with cognitive disabilities so no one misses out on the fun!

When: July 30, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

More Info

Saturday morning will hopefully be cloudy — so, fingers crossed, it might be perfect to step outside and enjoy the park without worrying about melting away in the sun. Why not make the most of it with some food, games and some light workout with the free yoga event organized by the Addison Athletic Club?

Photo: djordjevla | Shutterstock Allen Talent Night When: July 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr., Allen

More Info Open your weekend by swimming around at Ford Pool. Singers, musicians and bands will take to the stage to show off their talent. Or become one of the performers yourself! If you’ve got a talent to show, share it with the community. Email cdevitt@cityofallen.org for more details. Something Rotten When: July 29 through August 14, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Black Box Theater at Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy, Suite 200, Frisco

More Info Renaissance brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are looking for a way to stand out and escape the shadow of theater rockstar “The Bard.” After a soothsayer predicts the future of theater will be actors dancing and singing and acting all at the same time, the brothers get to work. This hilarious play is a tribute to musical theater, lovingly mocking dozens of shows as we follow the Bottom brothers through their theatrical adventures.

When: July 31, 2022 | 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Homestead Winery| 3921 Coit Rd, Plano

More Info

Enjoy a lazy Sunday shopping handcrafted goodies from local vendors and sipping Homestead Winery’s fresh sangria. All the shopping will happen inside, away from the heat and enticingly near charcuterie boards.

Photo: Downtown Garland | Facebook

When: Every Friday night through September 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: 506 Art | 506 Main St., Garland

More Info

Get a dos banderas margarita bundle and save your spot for one of the best concert series of the summer. Make a night out of it and stop by one of downtown’s eateries for a delicious on-the-go meal.

When: July 30, 2022 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N Allen Dr., Allen

More Info

Get a friend and cool off with a watercolor class by art professional Christa Diepenbrock in the meeting room at Allen Public Library. Don’t forget your ticket! Space is limited and tickets will be available in the Gallery 30 minutes before the program.

Image: DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

When: July 30, 2022 | 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacey Rd., #1350, Allen

More Info

New and experienced skaters are welcome for a day of on-ice games and activities. With your donation of a non-perishable food item, your skate rental is free!

When: July 30, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Get reservations at one of Granite Park’s eateries to enjoy a concert by duo Dez & Mark and their acoustic multi-genre vibe, inspired by a variety of chart-toppers from the ’60s through today.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Journey Tribute: Departure

When: July 31, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Parade of Playhouses

When: July 15 to 31, 2022

Where: NorthPark Center | 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas

More info

Sunday Sounds

When: July 31, 2022 | 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

More Info

Sensory-friendly Swim Days

When: July 30, 2022 | All-day

Where: All Plano pools

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Special Needs Screenings

When: July 30, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Studio Movie Grill | 4721 W Park Blvd, Plano

More Info

Fill the Bus

When: July 30, 2022 | See the full schedule and drop.off locations

More Info