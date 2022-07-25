Basketball league Big3 is currently in residency at the Comerica Center in Frisco. Founded by Ice Cube, the league debuted in 2017 and puts a spin on FIBA‘s three-on-three formula.

“Dallas has been great to the BIG3 since year one,” Ice Cube told WFAA earlier this year. “Each year the competition gets more fierce, so the play on the court is going to be better than any other season.”

Variations on FIBA‘s three-on-three game that are unique to Big3 include an NBA-length three-point line, a four-point-shot zone, a longer shot clock and a lack of overtime (the first team to reach 50 points, wins), among over twists. Of course, Big3 is also a different game than what’s played in the NBA. The result is an exciting game of hoops.

Photo: Brian Ashcraft | Local Profile

“It’s an opportunity for players to be at their best even though they’re not in their prime,” Julius Irving, coach of Big3 team Tri State, previously told Forbes. “You don’t have to run full court, and you transition from offense to defense immediately in that half-court space. Then there’s the 14-second shot clock, and the first team to 50 points wins. So you’re not trying to repeat what you did in the NBA, but there’s a fast pace that is exciting and intense.”

Besides Dr. J, the league roped in some of the biggest names in basketball history to coach, including Nancy Lieberman, George Gervin, Lisa Leslie, Rick Barry, Gary Payton and Charles Oakley.

“We have a lot of NBA greats as part of this league,” Ice Cube added. “And we would love just a little more love from the NBA,” Ice Cube said. “If we don’t get it, it don’t matter, we’re still here. We’re gonna have fun and we’re gonna play our style of the game.”

This season, the Big3 will end its residency at the Comerica Center on August 8. For more information and to purchase tickets, check the league’s official site.