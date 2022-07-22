U-Haul plans to open a new state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at U.S. Highway 380 and Boorman Lane in Princeton.

According to the official announcement, U-Haul acquired the undeveloped 8.83-acre property on July 11.

“Preliminary plans call for the creation of a four-story building with indoor climate-controlled self-storage, outdoor drive-up storage buildings, and a separate warehouse for U-Box portable storage containers,” the company added. “The facility will offer more than 750 ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.”

Customers will also have access to moving supplies, boxes, propane, towing equipment and, of course, those ubiquitous U-Haul trucks.

Headquartered in Phoenix, U-Haul was founded in 1945 in Ridgefield, Washington. For more, check out the company’s official site.