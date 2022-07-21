Debris was everywhere in a neighborhood near Plano West High School on Wednesday night, July 20 after a house in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane exploded. Investigators are currently investigating the cause.

As reported by NBCDFW, miraculously, no one was at home at the time of the explosion and event and no injuries were reported. The blast blew out the garage door and windows and a whole portion of the home was destroyed. The windows of a neighboring house were also broken. Residents from the area told WFAA that the explosion was enough to shake their homes.

Chad Peterson, a nearby resident, described the event to Fox 4 News, saying, “Every neighbor came running out and was like, ‘Was it you? Was it you?’” Peterson called the incident “pretty shocking,” adding, “Everyone is really blessed. There are a lot of dog walkers, people out around the neighborhood walking, and I heard there was some debris, so hopefully, everything goes good down there.”

Although first responders didn’t believe the site was a continued threat to the neighborhood, they had to set a large perimeter for all the debris and splintered wood sent flying by the explosion.

“The perimeter is so wide right now that the fire marshal that is on the scene doing the fire investigation is keeping it that way so he can do his investigation and figure out this debris pattern,” said Michael Carr, Plano Fire-Rescue Captain to NBCDFW.

Atmos Energy crews arrived to conduct an investigation, shutting off gas and electricity as a precaution while they investigate the source of the blast. So far the source of the explosion is unknown, but neighbors told Fox 4 News they smelled gas.

The homeowner’s ex-husband reached out to CBSDFW and said they’ve had gas issues in the past. Almost exactly one year ago, six people were injured in a similar explosion in the same area, which was determined caused by a gas leak.