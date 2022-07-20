Plano residents are in for a treat this August. The fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms is opening its newest location in Legacy West with its “Eat Happy” mantra and a diverse and innovative menu.

“As experts in adventurous eating, our elevated menu will bring fellow foodies together over a leisurely meal while dining in, or an on-the-go lunch,” said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms, in the announcement.

And adventurous eating experts they are! Mendocino Farms is known for its twists on sandwiches, salads, soups and more. With an ever-updating menu guests are always WOW-ed with new unexpected flavor combinations crafted for the season with fresh ingredients.

On their opening day, you’ll get to enjoy the summer street corn with chicken, a sesame roll sandwich made of culinary bliss, and al pastor chicken over creamy street corn with poblano and onion rajas, cilantro and jalapeno salsa verde. Do you have picky kids? Not to worry! Mendocino Farms has a kid’s menu comprised of classics like air-fried crispy chicken tenders and cheddar cheese quesadilla as well as limited-time soup offerings, such as the chicken tortilla soup.

It is not only delicious eats you’ll be getting by attending the grand opening, but you’ll also be helping your community. Mendocino Farms will donate 50% of opening day sales to La La Land Kind Café’s We Are One project, a non-profit organization aimed at helping DFW’s foster youth to obtain education and employment. Additionally, for the first three months, the venue is inviting local schools to host “give back” nights at the restaurant, where 50% of proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to the school.

Don’t miss: For the first two weeks they are offering a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase. Just remember to open a My Mendo account and select DFW-Plano as your favorite location before opening day.