Five years ago this week, Toyota Motor North America opened its new headquarters in Plano, Texas. Now the company celebrates this milestone. Can you believe the time has passed that quickly?

“The opening of our new headquarters is an extraordinary next step in Toyota’s 60-year journey in the United States,” then-CEO Jim Lentz said at the time. “With team members from four different companies together in one campus location, we believe this will inspire greater collaboration, innovation and faster decision making as we turn to and lead the future of mobility, all with an eye on our customers.”

The One Toyota campus brought jobs for up to 4,000 employees, with over 1,000 new employees hired locally.

Since then, Toyota has done more than run a successful business — it’s done good. The company, including the Toyota USA Foundation and Toyota Financial Services, has donated over $30 million to Dallas-area nonprofits.

The company has been an active participant in North Texas, establishing a mentoring program at Plano Academy High School as well as STEM programs. Other efforts include establishing learning centers and a career exploration center.

Toyota has teamed up with nearly 40 nonprofits, including:

Teamed up with Parkland Hospital to reduce emergency room wait times

Assisted Children’s Health to reduce rates of bloodstream infections by 75%

Improved Covid-19 vaccination administration at mass vaccination sites in Dallas and Frisco

Reduced time to process blood sample kits for the Department of Public Safety Garland

Reduced costs to help serve more people with Meals on Wheels Collin County

Partnered with multiple food pantries to scale up to serve more people, including multiple engagements with the North Texas Food Bank.

Toyota employees in Plano have volunteered at 121 nonprofits throughout Dallas-Fort Worth.

What a way to mark the past five years.