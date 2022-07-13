From a Hawaiian party in the park to a gaming festival to concerts all around! Collin County has it all this weekend. So, make the most of it.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!



When: July 16, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison

Addison Circle Park will become a Hawaiian escape this Saturday evening. The party under includes live music, traditional Hawaiian performances by the hand of Tropical Productions and Buffet Beach, food trucks and island-inspired activities.

When: July 16 and 17 | 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco

A two-day gaming and music festival is arriving in Frisco this weekend. The event will feature musical performances by country star Kane Brown, pop singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, EDM DJ Arty and Tool tribute band Schism, a two-day gaming tournament for $100,000, a $25,000 car show contest, a $15,000 “Tim Pong” tournament and much much more!

When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

The Art Centre Theatre presents a play that hilariously explores the stages of a relationship. From dating in the first act to the agonies of the in-laws and newborns in the second, the show pays tribute to those brave enough to fall in love and lose.

Alex Lease is one of the local North Texas artists participating in Music On Main Frisco this weekend. Photo: Alex Lease | Facebook Music On Main Frisco When: July 16, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Tumbleweed TexStyles | 7511 Main St. Ste A120, Frisco

More Info The folks at Melody of Hope have a music festival prepared in Frisco this weekend. With performances by fifteen local musicians, food trucks and vendors. Don’t miss a day of art-immersive shopping and eating in the heart of Frisco. Retro Expo When: July 16 and 17, 2022 | 5:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

More Info Calling all North Texas collectors, Retro Expo returns to Plano for another weekend of special celebrity guests and local and out-of-town dealers selling vintage toys and comic books, videogames, VHS tapes, memorabilia, cosplay and more!

When: July 8, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Climb Legacy Hall’s grand stairway to Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor to enjoy the music of local singer-songwriter Paco Estrada this Sunday. Have a craft cocktail and relax with friends over dinner and enjoy the entertainment.



When: July 17, 2022 | 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen

The Allen Community Ice Rink saves an hour this weekend for families for some parent/child time. What better way to avoid the heat than some good ol’ ice fun? Full gear for all participants is required.

When: July 15, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Get your friends and your lawn chair or blanket and find yourself a spot for a picnic at the Village Green or enjoy patio dining as you listen to a concert of country pop music by local artist Southern Couch.



When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr, Allen

Hey teens, here’s one for you! Grab your friends and get ready for a fun night at Ford Pool this Friday night. Enjoy a bounce house, compete on the inflatable obstacle course and swim in the dark with a glow swim.

When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Simpson Plaza | Frisco

Grab your skates and gear up to enjoy the temporary outdoor roller-skate course in front of City Hall. Take part in contests and jam to the ’80s music! Still a beginner? No worries, the course will have a separate area for kids and novices. Don’t miss the fun!

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Community Garage Sale

When: July 16, 2022 | 7:00 a.m.

Where: JFRC – Parking Lot | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen

Parade of Playhouses

When: July 15 to 31, 2022

Where: NorthPark Center | 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas

Brunch and Blooms

When: July 16, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk | 5880 State Hwy 121, Plano

Sensory-friendly Swim Days

When: July 15, 2022 | All-day

Where: All Plano pools

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Pop 2000 Tour

When: July 15, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Special Needs Screenings

When: July 16, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Studio Movie Grill Plano | 4721 W Park Blvd., Plano

