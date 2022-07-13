From a Hawaiian party in the park to a gaming festival to concerts all around! Collin County has it all this weekend. So, make the most of it.
Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!
Paradise Party – Addison After Dark
When: July 16, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Cir, Addison
Addison Circle Park will become a Hawaiian escape this Saturday evening. The party under includes live music, traditional Hawaiian performances by the hand of Tropical Productions and Buffet Beach, food trucks and island-inspired activities.
Tim The Tatman’s Tailgate
When: July 16 and 17 | 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Where: Ford Center at The Star | 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco
A two-day gaming and music festival is arriving in Frisco this weekend. The event will feature musical performances by country star Kane Brown, pop singer-songwriter Mitchell Tenpenny, EDM DJ Arty and Tool tribute band Schism, a two-day gaming tournament for $100,000, a $25,000 car show contest, a $15,000 “Tim Pong” tournament and much much more!
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano
The Art Centre Theatre presents a play that hilariously explores the stages of a relationship. From dating in the first act to the agonies of the in-laws and newborns in the second, the show pays tribute to those brave enough to fall in love and lose.
Music On Main Frisco
When: July 16, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Tumbleweed TexStyles | 7511 Main St. Ste A120, Frisco
The folks at Melody of Hope have a music festival prepared in Frisco this weekend. With performances by fifteen local musicians, food trucks and vendors. Don’t miss a day of art-immersive shopping and eating in the heart of Frisco.
Retro Expo
When: July 16 and 17, 2022 | 5:00 p.m.
Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano
Calling all North Texas collectors, Retro Expo returns to Plano for another weekend of special celebrity guests and local and out-of-town dealers selling vintage toys and comic books, videogames, VHS tapes, memorabilia, cosplay and more!
Sunday Sounds with Paco Estrada
When: July 8, 2022 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano
Climb Legacy Hall’s grand stairway to Tonic Bar & Lounge on the second floor to enjoy the music of local singer-songwriter Paco Estrada this Sunday. Have a craft cocktail and relax with friends over dinner and enjoy the entertainment.
Stick Time
When: July 17, 2022 | 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen
The Allen Community Ice Rink saves an hour this weekend for families for some parent/child time. What better way to avoid the heat than some good ol’ ice fun? Full gear for all participants is required.
Creekside Live: Southern Couch
When: July 15, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen
Get your friends and your lawn chair or blanket and find yourself a spot for a picnic at the Village Green or enjoy patio dining as you listen to a concert of country pop music by local artist Southern Couch.
Teen Night at Ford Pool
When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.
Where: Ford Pool | 724 Whitman Dr, Allen
Hey teens, here’s one for you! Grab your friends and get ready for a fun night at Ford Pool this Friday night. Enjoy a bounce house, compete on the inflatable obstacle course and swim in the dark with a glow swim.
Let’s Roll Frisco
When: July 15, 2022 | 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Simpson Plaza | Frisco
Grab your skates and gear up to enjoy the temporary outdoor roller-skate course in front of City Hall. Take part in contests and jam to the ’80s music! Still a beginner? No worries, the course will have a separate area for kids and novices. Don’t miss the fun!
Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County
Community Garage Sale
When: July 16, 2022 | 7:00 a.m.
Where: JFRC – Parking Lot | 1201 E. Bethany Dr., Allen
Parade of Playhouses
When: July 15 to 31, 2022
Where: NorthPark Center | 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas
Brunch and Blooms
When: July 16, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where: The Boardwalk | 5880 State Hwy 121, Plano
Sensory-friendly Swim Days
When: July 15, 2022 | All-day
Where: All Plano pools
Psychedelic Robot
When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.
Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano
Pop 2000 Tour
When: July 15, 2022 | 6:00 p.m.
Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Special Needs Screenings
When: July 16, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.
Where: Studio Movie Grill Plano | 4721 W Park Blvd., Plano
