According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel is, as of July 7, $4.33. While four-thirty-three a gallon isn’t cheap, this is the biggest per-week drop in 2022 in the Lone Star State, down from last week’s $4.49 per gallon.

In comparison, the national average price per gallon of regular unleaded is $4.75, down from $4.86.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in an official report. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the busiest months in Texas for road trips and fuel demand.”

As of July 7, the places in Texas with the top five least expensive gas price averages are Laredo at $3.98 per gallon, McAllen at $4.00 per gallon, Brownsville-Harlingen at $4.01 per gallon, Corpus Christi at $4.04 per gallon and Sherman-Denison at $4.14 per gallon. Out of the 27 largest metros in the state, the places with the top five highest gas price averages are El Paso at $4.44 per gallon, College Station-Bryan at $4.43, Longview at $4.39, Beaumont-Port Arthur at $4.38 and Galveston-Texas City at $4.37.

In comparison, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Dallas is $4.33, and the record price per gallon is $4.84, reached on June 16, 2022.

As of July 7, the states with the highest average gas prices are California at $6.18 per gallon, Hawaii at $5.62 per gallon, Alaska at $5.54 per gallon, Nevada at $5.48 per gallon, Oregon at $5.45 per gallon, Washington at $5.43 per gallon, Idaho at $5.24 per gallon, Utah at $5.23 per gallon and Arizona at $5.10 per gallon.

The states with the lowest gas prices per gallon are South Carolina at $4.26, Georgia at $4.26, Mississippi at $4.27, Louisiana at $4.31, Arkansas at $4.33, Texas at $4.33, Alabama at $4.35, North Carolina at $4.39 and Kentucky at $4.46.

But remember: A year ago, the average price per gallon in Texas was $2.81. Who can forget?