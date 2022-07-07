Are you staying in North Texas this summer? If so, you can explore Collin County, Dallas and beyond on Dart with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a local day pass.

Just enter DARTABLESTAYCATION on the Dart app at checkout to begin your local journey.

Via Dart, here are some ideas for how to spend the day:

For more, check out dartable.dart.org. And if you want to see how to be a tourist in your own town, have a look at the latest issue of Local Profile magazine.