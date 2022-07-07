Are you staying in North Texas this summer? If so, you can explore Collin County, Dallas and beyond on Dart with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on a local day pass.
Just enter DARTABLESTAYCATION on the Dart app at checkout to begin your local journey.
Via Dart, here are some ideas for how to spend the day:
Discover downtown Dallas
Want to expand your child’s mind and give them an appreciation for the arts? There’s no better place to start than the Dallas Arts District! At the Dallas Museum of Art, your family can explore most of the galleries and exhibitions for FREE, though you are encouraged to reserve your spot in advance. Afterwards, check out exquisite works by modern and contemporary masters at the Nasher Sculpture Center. Then, relax at Klyde Warren Park, home to wide-open spaces, food trucks and water features.
Make a splash in Las Colinas
Grab your swimsuits and ride the Orange Line to Las Colinas Urban Center Station for a host of wet and wild DARTable adventures! Check out Irving Water Fun where the family can enjoy a gondola ride on the Mandalay Canal or hop on an aqua cycle. Another refreshing option? Tool around Lake Carolyn on a stand-up paddleboard or kayak from SUP NTX. For a dry land experience, stroll along the Mandalay Canal on foot and take in the old-world inspired ambience and restaurants. Nearby, dry off at the Mustangs of Las Colinas Museum and Visitors Center, home of the renowned bronze sculpture featuring nine wild horses.
Chill in Carrollton
Pocket Sandwich Theatre — the longtime East Dallas establishment known for offering “the most fun you can have in a live theatre” — recently moved to their new home in Downtown Carrollton. Just ride the Green Line to Downtown Carrollton Station. The theatre is opening with some high-seas humor in the form of Captain Blood: A Pirate Melodrama. Nearby, you’ll find lots of great homegrown spots where you can dine and shop in Historic Downtown Carrollton. Let the kids cool off with an assortment of homemade flavors from Beth Marie’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream, or grab a nice pizza pie at Cane Rosso.
DART to the arts in Garland
DART connects you to charming downtowns like Garland where you can explore and be entertained. On that latter note, be sure to add Downtown Garland to your itinerary for family entertainment. Ride the Blue Line to Downtown Garland Station, and then take in a family-friendly movie or live performance at The Plaza Theatre, or catch a summer musical at the Granville Arts Center.
Pop over to Plano
Discover walkable family adventures in every direction in downtown Plano, located off the Red and Orange lines at Downtown Plano Station. You can teach the kids about Texas’ railroad roots at the Interurban Railway Museum; enjoy some outdoor time at Haggard Park; or sample some of the unique finds around 15th Street. The star of the show, though, is the Downtown Plano Arts District, featuring the Courtyard Theater, ArtCentre of Plano, the Cox Building Playhouse and McCall Plaza.
Explore history in Farmers Branch
Take the family on a trip back in time at Farmers Branch Historical Park. This open-air museum is located near Farmers Branch Station along the Green Line and features numerous 19th-century buildings spread across 27 acres, including a train depot, a school and an old church.
For more, check out dartable.dart.org. And if you want to see how to be a tourist in your own town, have a look at the latest issue of Local Profile magazine.