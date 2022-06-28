Located at The Star in Frisco, City Works Eatery & Pour House is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are a lot of reasons you may want to plan a visit, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best for you here.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekend Brunch

Groove into the weekend with rock n’ roll-themed brunch. City Works pays homage to rock ‘n’ roll’s attitude of self-expression, fun and ability to bring people together with expanded menu offerings, rock n’ roll music and rockstar service every Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. A list of “greatest hits” from the weekday menu is also available during brunch hours.

The menu includes dishes such as the Sweet Child O’ Mine, which is stuffed brioche French toast with Bailey’s cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream batter, mixed berry compote and powdered sugar; and The Clash Smash with smashed avocado on toasted challah with roasted corn, pickled red onion, shaved radish and sliced hard-boiled egg. Groups can also indulge in shareable dishes like the Jon Bun Jovi, a warm jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing and Donut Stop Believin’, powdered sugar-coated doughnuts with chocolate hazelnut sauce and mixed berry jam.

Brunch beverage offerings include the Flapjack Old Fashioned made with Devils River rye whiskey, butterscotch Schnapps, candied maple syrup, bacon and orange bitters; and the Hot Blooded, an 18 oz. spicy Bloody Mary crowned with fried onion rings and garnished with a celery stalk and a skewer loaded with candied bacon, housemade spicy pickles, a cheese curd, an olive, cornichon, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños and a hard-boiled egg. Guests can also order mimosas by the flight by choosing flavors with options such as classic, Bellini, tropical, sangria, rosé or paloma. Mimosas are also available by the bottle.

Outdoor Patios and Ample Event Space

The 13,000-square-foot restaurant and bar has two levels with patios on each. Enjoy al fresco dining upstairs, overlooking The Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. Spacious private and semi-private event spaces are available for groups and parties, making it ideal for game-day viewing, social events and business gatherings.

26 Extra-Large HDTVs

There’s no better place to watch a big game. Truly. Guests will be impressed with state-of-the-art audio from 18 65” flat-screen HDTVs and eight massive 110” quad screens. In addition to sports, City Works plays music videos to accompany songs and streams entertainment from around the web on a continuous loop.

30+ Local Breweries on Tap

The vibrant restaurant offers a sprawling craft beer list of 90 local, regional and global craft brews, dedicating 30+ to local breweries. Taste the best of the area and the globe, at this beer-lovers’ paradise. Not into beer? That’s cool, too. There are eight wines on tap as well, ensuring the first drop is as fresh as the last. The beverage program is rounded out with a robust cocktail list containing a variety of mules, margaritas and old fashioneds.

Scratch Cooking and New Menu Items

A recent relaunch of the menu includes a BBQ Chicken Flatbread ($13.50) with house-smoked BBQ chicken, mozzarella, gouda, red onion and housemade BBQ sauce; Crab Fondue ($16) with jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic herb butter and a toasted baguette; Impossible Meatball Sandwich ($15) with Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked Provolone cheese and housemade giardiniera on a ciabatta roll; and Steak Salad ($16) with grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado and red wine vinaigrette.

“City Sounds” DJ Night on Saturdays

The newest late-night party in Frisco is at City Works every Saturday night from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. The live DJ will help heighten the weekend vibe with “City Sounds” featuring a mix of rap, country and pop from the ’80s, ’90s, 2000s and today. The weekly, must-see event is 21+ and will take place on the second floor with a late-night food menu and drink specials.