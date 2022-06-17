The city of Dallas was named as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The 11 US host cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City are the host cities in Mexico, while Toronto and Vancouver are Canada’s host cities.

“This is a big day for the city of Dallas. Being named as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026 provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a legacy for North Texas through the most popular sport in the world,” Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said in an official statement. “From infrastructure and arts to top-level training facilities and a world-class venue in AT&T Stadium, Dallas offers everything that the committee could have wanted in a host city. It’s incredibly gratifying to be chosen, and we can’t wait to begin preparing for FIFA World Cup 2026.”

This isn’t the first time Dallas has been selected. Big D was a host city for six games during the 1994 World Cup. At that time, the games were played at the Cotton Bowl. According to the official announcement, AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be “one of the primary venues” for the upcoming World Cup.

“The legacy of the 1994 World Cup is a big reason why we’re here today. On the back of that World Cup, Major League Soccer was born,” said Dan Hunt, Dallas 2026 Host City Bid Chairman and President, FC Dallas. “As the league has grown, the appetite for elite-level soccer continues to flourish. There has never been a better moment in time to be involved in the beautiful game than right now.”

FC Dallas plays at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium, which is also home to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“Our region is known for delivering a world-class sports experience, and FIFA World Cup 2026 will fit perfectly within that framework,” Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones said in an official statement.

“We’re thrilled that the committee has selected Dallas as a host city and can’t wait to once again showcase our region on a global stage,” Jones added. “AT&T Stadium is one of the world’s premier sports venues, an elite facility worthy of hosting FIFA World Cup 2026. I couldn’t be prouder to welcome one of the world’s most popular sport inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and I am confident our fan base will respond with an energy befitting ‘The Beautiful Game.’”