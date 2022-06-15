This September, the Plano Symphony Orchestra will hold an outdoor concert at the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival as part of its 40th anniversary concert season.

The September 22 concert will begin at 7 p.m. and include “The Star-Spangled Banner” as well as music from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Magnificent Seven, Silverado and the James Bond films. There will also be performances of pieces by Tchaikovsky, Bizet, Bernstein and Ellington. Maestro Héctor Guzmán will conduct the orchestra.

“The concert offers families the opportunity to enjoy the orchestra in an outdoor setting while the hot air balloons glow in the background,” a spokesperson for the event said in an official statement.

General admission tickets for the balloon festival provide access to the concert and are $10 per person, $5 for children age 12 and under and seniors age 65 and up. There are also a limited number of $150 VIP tickets that include VIP parking, festival admission and special seating for the concert as well as access to a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. concert.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1983 as the Plano Chamber Orchestra. It changed its name in 1988 to reflect a larger musical repertoire.

For more on the upcoming balloon festival, check out the event’s official site.