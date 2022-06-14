More companies calling Texas home means more jobs. That, in turn, increases migration to the state. But where in the US are most new Texas residents coming from?

Here are the top ten states people are leaving to move to the Lone Star State. Stacker compiled this list based on the United States Census Bureau’s most recent state-to-state migration data.

California

Moved to Texas in 2019: 82,235 residents

Number 1 most common destination from California Florida

Moved to Texas in 2019: 41,238 residents

Number 2 most common destination from Florida Louisiana

Moved to Texas in 2019: 24,513 residents

Number 1 most common destination from Louisiana Georgia

Moved Texas in 2019: 24,209 residents

Number 2 most common destination from Georgia Illinois

Moved to Texas in 2019: 23,747 residents

Number 4 most common destination from Illinois Oklahoma

Moved to Texas in 2019: 23,535 residents

Number 1 most common destination from Oklahoma New Mexico

Moved to Texas in 2019: 23,425 residents

Number 1 most common destination from New Mexico Arizona

Moved to Texas in 2019: 21,205 residents

Number 2 most common destination from Arizona Virginia

Moved to Texas in 2019: 18,973 residents

Number 5 most common destination from Virginia Colorado

Moved to Texas in 2019: 18,189 residents

Number 1 most common destination from Colorado

The most common destination for Texans is California, with 37,063 residents migrating to the Golden State in 2019. The second most common destination from Texas is Colorado, with 32,295 residents making the move in 2019. The third and fourth most common destinations for Texas to move were Oklahoma (26,383 Texans made the move in 2019) and Florida (26,174 migrated in 2019).

More people moving to Texas also means a more competitive housing market and higher prices for rentals. As Local Profile previously reported, North Texas has become a hot spot for companies to invest in real estate.