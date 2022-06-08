Hope you are prepared for all the concerts, theatre plays and stars this weekend has in store for you. If you were looking for the best things Collin County has to offer, look no further, here is the only list you need!

When: June 11, 2022 | 7:30 P.M.

Where: Taverna Rossa | 4005 Preston Rd, Ste 512, Plano

Presenting themselves as a compendium of roots, Americana, Southern soul, psychedelic postmodern avant-garde experimental country-fried rock, the Buffalo Ruckus Acoustic Duo has a few badges of honor under its belt: performing at the 2014 Wildflower Festival (opening for acts such as Foghat, Joan Jett and Cheap Trick), winning the 2014 Shiner Rising Star Competition and winning of the 2014 Texas Music Showdown. So head to the Taverna Rossa this Saturday for an amazing concert.

When: June 11, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Where: Denton Fire Training Tower | 4201 Vintage Blvd, Argyle

Join the Children’s Advocacy Center in its mission to help brave kids take the steps to begin recovering from abuse. By creating your own fundraising page and committing to raise $1,000, you’ll get the opportunity to rappel down from the side of the Denton Fire Training Tower or spend a day of family-friendly fun on the ground at the “Chicken Coop” with bounce houses, food trucks and a kids zone.

When: June 11, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas | 300 Reunion Blvd., Dallas

After postponing the event for two years due to the pandemic, My Possibilities’ Community Ball is back with a heroes-themed event to support the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. Get your cape ready for an evening full of music, dancing and food.

When: June 11, 2022 | 6:00 P.M.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St., McKinney

Looking forward to a night out without the kids? Jump into Art Studios takes your precious cargo to a delightful time with camp-type games, artist’s choice art projects, dinner and a movie. The result is a well-deserved break and a chance to enjoy all the adult fun this weekend has.

When: June 9 to 11, 2022

Where: Multiple locations

For three days, in three different locations, the Orchestra of New Spain will celebrate Juneteenth with the community by presenting a show honoring Black composers of classical music, featuring celebrated soprano and local chorus master Alfrelynn Roberts. You’ll enjoy the works of recognized composers and musicians like local protégé Quinn Mason, Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Jose White Lafitte.

When: June 11, 2022 | 6:30 P.M.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Rd., Frisco

The Texas Astronomical Society’s Star Party of the month is here folks! Members and guests are invited to observe and educate others about the night sky. Can’t make it this time? No worries, Frisco Starfest takes place on the second Saturday of each month.

When: June 10 to 19, 2022 | 7:30 P.M.

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave, Ste E, Plano

The Art Center Theatre is readying a comedy cocktail with a gleeful mix the iconic tale of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster, surfers’ brains, and an insomniac Dracula. You’ll never see what’s coming next.

When: June 9 to 12, 2022 | Thurs to Sat 7:30 P.M. Sat to Sun 2:30 P.M.

Where: Majestic Theatre | 1925 Elm Street, Dallas

Yes, we know, Cabaret again? But hear me out, this is not only an absolute classic and is being played by amazing performers, but this is also a concert. That’s right, the thirteen-piece, all-female orchestra will be playing live throughout the whole show, elevating the entire piece. Also, take a look at the promo photoshoot and tell me this doesn’t look promising.

When: June 11, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 P.M.

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Ready for some good ol’ southern rock? Ain’t wastin’ time is taking you all the way back to the ’70s bringing your favorite tunes by The Allman Brothers Band to life. What’s better than enjoying a fun show outdoors with some friends, good drinks, and a fantastic view of the stage from the balcony VIP lounge at Legacy Hall Box Garden?

When: June 11, 2022 | 7:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th Street, Plano

Kelly Marie’s style takes influence from Ingrid Michaelson, Sarah Jaffe and ’60s rock artists such as the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and the Beach Boys and her breezy melodies have brought comparisons to Of Monsters and Men lead singer, Nanna Hilmarsdottir. So get yourself a drink at some of the many bars around McCall Plaza and enjoy the summer evening supporting this Collin County artist at this free, outdoor concert.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Anti Reckless auto show

When: June 12, 2022 | 4:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

JCPenney’s Shopping is back!

When: June 11, 2022 | 11:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.

Where: Stonebriar Centre | 2607 Preston Rd, Frisco

Roll with the Council

When: June 11, 2022 | 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Where: Northeast Community Park | 12895 Honey Grove Dr., Frisco

The ways of watercolor

When: June 10 and 11, 2022 | 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Cove | 402 N Tennessee St., McKinney

Concerts by the creek spring series – Inspiration Band

When: June 11, 2022 | 7:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

Karaoke night at McCall Plaza

When: June 10, 2022 | 9:30 P.M. – 12:00 A.M.

Where: McCall Plaza | 998 E 15th St, Plano

Artifice

When: June 9 to 11, 2022 | 10:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M.

Where: Cox Playhouse | 1517 H Ave, Plano

Movie night on the Square – Sing 2

When: June 11, 2022 | 6:30 P.M.

Where: Celina Town Square | 141 N Ohio St, Celina

