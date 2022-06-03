Texas keeps growing. Out of all the burgeoning cities across the country, the state is home to many of them, including the fastest-growing city in the US.
The United States Census Bureau released its list of fastest-growing cities, pointing out that the leading ones are still in the West and the South regions.
In Texas, it’s not only in Collin County that there’s a growth explosion.
Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, here are the top five fastest-growing large cities with a population greater than 50,000 or more:
1. Georgetown, Texas
Percent increase: 10.5
2021 total population: 75,420
2. Leander, Texas
Percent increase: 10.1
2021 total population: 67,124
3. Queen Creek, Arizona
Percent increase: 8.9
2021 total population: 66,346
4. Buckeye, Arizona
Percent increase: 8.6
2021 total population: 101,315
5. New Braunfels, Texas
Percent increase: 8.6
2021 total population: 98,857
Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, here are the top 15 cities with the biggest numeric increases with populations of 50,000 or more:
1. San Antonio, Texas
Numeric increase: 13,626
2021 total population: 1,451,853
2. Phoenix, Arizona
Numeric increase: 13,224
2021 total population: 1,624,569
3. Fort Worth, Texas
Numeric increase: 12,916
2021 total population: 935,508
4. Port St. Lucie, Florida
Numeric increase: 10,771
2021 total population: 217,523
5. North Las Vegas, Nevada
Numeric increase: 9,917
2021 total population: 274,133
6. Cape Coral, Florida
Numeric increase: 8,220
2021 total population: 204,510
7. Buckeye, Arizona
Numeric increase: 8,001
2021 total population: 101,315
8. Frisco, Texas
Numeric increase: 7,933
2021 total population: 210,719
9. New Braunfels, Texas
Numeric increase: 7,538
2021 total population: 98,857
10. Georgetown, Texas
Numeric increase: 7,193
2021 total population: 75,420
11. Meridian, Idaho
Numeric increase: 6,234
2021 total population: 125,963
12. Leander, Texas
Numeric increase: 6,159
2021 total population: 67,124
13. Fort Myers, Florida
Numeric increase: 5,891
2021 total population: 92,245
14. Denton, Texas
Numeric increase: 5,844
2021 total population: 148,146
15. McKinney, Texas
Numeric increase: 5,568
2021 total population: 202,690
Out of the top 15 most populated cities in the US, five of them are in Texas. (In comparison, only three are in California.) But Dallas, the ninth most populous city in the US, saw a decline of 14,777 between 2020 and 2021. For context, New York, the most populous city in the US, saw a decline of 305,465 and Los Angeles, the second-most populous US city, saw a decline of 40,537 during that same period.