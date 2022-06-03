Texas keeps growing. Out of all the burgeoning cities across the country, the state is home to many of them, including the fastest-growing city in the US.

The United States Census Bureau released its list of fastest-growing cities, pointing out that the leading ones are still in the West and the South regions.

In Texas, it’s not only in Collin County that there’s a growth explosion.

Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, here are the top five fastest-growing large cities with a population greater than 50,000 or more:

1. Georgetown, Texas

Percent increase: 10.5 2021 total population: 75,420

2. Leander, Texas

Percent increase: 10.1

2021 total population: 67,124

3. Queen Creek, Arizona

Percent increase: 8.9

2021 total population: 66,346

4. Buckeye, Arizona

Percent increase: 8.6

2021 total population: 101,315

5. New Braunfels, Texas

Percent increase: 8.6

2021 total population: 98,857

Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, here are the top 15 cities with the biggest numeric increases with populations of 50,000 or more:

1. San Antonio, Texas

Numeric increase: 13,626

2021 total population: 1,451,853

2. Phoenix, Arizona

Numeric increase: 13,224

2021 total population: 1,624,569

3. Fort Worth, Texas

Numeric increase: 12,916

2021 total population: 935,508

4. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Numeric increase: 10,771

2021 total population: 217,523

5. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Numeric increase: 9,917

2021 total population: 274,133

6. Cape Coral, Florida

Numeric increase: 8,220

2021 total population: 204,510

7. Buckeye, Arizona

Numeric increase: 8,001

2021 total population: 101,315

8. Frisco, Texas

Numeric increase: 7,933

2021 total population: 210,719

9. New Braunfels, Texas

Numeric increase: 7,538

2021 total population: 98,857

10. Georgetown, Texas

Numeric increase: 7,193

2021 total population: 75,420

11. Meridian, Idaho

Numeric increase: 6,234

2021 total population: 125,963

12. Leander, Texas

Numeric increase: 6,159

2021 total population: 67,124

13. Fort Myers, Florida

Numeric increase: 5,891

2021 total population: 92,245

14. Denton, Texas

Numeric increase: 5,844

2021 total population: 148,146

15. McKinney, Texas

Numeric increase: 5,568

2021 total population: 202,690

Out of the top 15 most populated cities in the US, five of them are in Texas. (In comparison, only three are in California.) But Dallas, the ninth most populous city in the US, saw a decline of 14,777 between 2020 and 2021. For context, New York, the most populous city in the US, saw a decline of 305,465 and Los Angeles, the second-most populous US city, saw a decline of 40,537 during that same period.