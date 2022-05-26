Plano has a lot of patios. Some are good, while others are great. But which ones are the best? Here is Local Profile’s list of the top fifty-plus patios in Plano.

The Best Patios in Plano

CraftWay Kitchen

5809 Preston Rd Suite 578, Plano 75093

CraftWay Kitchen at Lakeside Market in Plano is popular for its consistentlty great food. The fact that they also have a large spacious patio out front makes them a popular spot for dining alfresco when the weather cooperates. If you’re looking for something healthy yet hearty to eat, try their superfood salad with ahi tuna or the shrimp Cobb salad. Alternatively, the pastrami Reuben is a good choice. We won’t say it’s the best pastrami in Plano but we will say that we’ve heard others make that claim.

The “Tent Experience” on the third floor rooftop patio at Haywire Plano | Courtesy of Haywire Plano

Haywire Plano

5901 Winthrop St., Suite 110, Plano, TX

Little can beat the third-floor rooftop patio at Haywire at Legacy West. Not only does this cute spot have an amazing view of the Boxgarden at Legacy Hall but it also has a climate-controlled Airstream as well as a new “tent experience” – which is your opportunity to dine in a tent! These 10-foot tents are inspired by Marfa, Texas and Yellowstone and come complete with chandeliers, quirky frames and funky pillows.

The beautiful patio at Bellagreen in Plano | Courtesy of Bellagreen on Facebook

Bellagreen

2408 Preston Rd Ste 704A, Plano 75093

Bellagreen is one of our favorite patios in Plano. As parents of small kids that like to wander, we love that it’s walled in and has turf. On the menu, you’ll find a variety of healthy dishes, including many tasty vegan and gluten-free options.

The patio at Mi Dia From Scratch | Courtesy of Mi Dia From Scratch on Facebook

Mi Dia From Scratch

3310 Dallas Pkwy #105, Plano

We love Mi Dia From Scratch. Tucked away in West Plano Village, Mi Dia From Scratch is an upscale Latin fusion restaurant with modern Santa Fe and Tex-Mex flavors. Plus they have a large patio that overlooks a small water fountain.

The District at The Shops at Willow Bend

The District at Willow Bend opened in 2018 and has a green space with a water feature and a number of restaurants. It’s also home to some of Plano’s best patio dining. Here are some great options:

Terra Mediterranean has a patio downstairs as well as a large upstairs patio which can be rented for private events.

has a patio downstairs as well as a large upstairs patio which can be rented for private events. Mexican Bar Company has an indoor-and-outdoor patio that can be enjoyed whatever the weather.

has an indoor-and-outdoor patio that can be enjoyed whatever the weather. Knife Plano is Chef John Tesar’s second restaurant where you’ll find treats such as the 44 Farms 32-oz bone-In ribeye, a steak that actually lives up to its fancy name. They have a heated patio.

is Chef John Tesar’s second restaurant where you’ll find treats such as the 44 Farms 32-oz bone-In ribeye, a steak that actually lives up to its fancy name. They have a heated patio. In 2017, we listed Whistle Britches among the best fried chicken in town. Today, they still belong on that list, and if you’re craving fried chicken and a good patio to enjoy it on, they do not disappoint.

This Plano patio belongs to Whistle Britches at The Shops at Willow Bend | Image courtesy of Whistle Britches

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost

4700 W. Park Blvd., Plano 75093

Want to spend your Saturday under shady trees in a colorful lawn chair, your dog lounging at your side? You aren’t alone. Katy Trail Ice House Outpost’s Austin-style beer garden is sheltered from Park Boulevard by tall shrubs, creating a buzzing patio exclusively built for listening to live music, eating loaded queso and drinking summer beer like Blue Moon and Deep Eddy Lemon. Trust us, it rocks.

Whiskey Cake Plano

3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

Whiskey Cake has some of the best food around, and with the summer heat on the way, the outdoor fire pit is off and the fans are on. Cloaked in the shade, Whiskey Cake is the perfect place for something guava and rum-infused with a dash of honey, topped with a hibiscus flower. A true farm-to-table concept, a restaurant doesn’t get more seasonal than Whiskey Cake.

The greenhouse at Sixty Vines in Plano feels like a patio but is climate controlled so you can be comfortable all year around | Courtesy of Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

If it’s California you’re craving, Sixty Vines, located next door to Whiskey Cake, has a sinfully gorgeous patio as well as a greenhouse. Sixty Vines is a restaurant and wine bar with wine served at its best thanks to a state-of-the-art free-flow tap system. Enjoy fresh and healthy food such as crispy zucchini and a phenomenal brunch menu.

This Plano patio is at Tommy Bahama at Legacy West, Plano | Courtesy of Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama

7501 Windrose Ave., Plano

Assuming you like piña coladas and gettin’ caught in the rain, you’ll also like Tommy Bahama at Legacy West with its spacious patio overlooking the Legacy West fountain. While it isn’t as good as the ocean (what is, really?), it’s still lovely for people watching. This is a spot where you can laze whole days away with mai tai and a slice of piña colada cake.

The quaint patio at North Italia at Legacy West Plano overlooks the dancing fountain.

Legacy West

Every single one of Legacy West’s restaurants comes complete with a patio, from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Shake Shack and True Food Kitchen to Mesero, North Italia, Sprinkles and Earls Kitchen + Bar. There’s even a stunning $4 million dancing fountain.

In total there are 19-plus restaurants (including Starbucks, Sprinkles, Amorino and Legacy Hall) with patios at Legacy West. Of all of these, our top picks for the best patios at Legacy West are: Haywire, Tommy Bahama, Taverna, Bulla Gastrobar, Earl’s Kitchen & Bar, Mesero and North Italia.

Legacy Hall/Legacy Food Hall is where your patio dreams come true | Courtesy of Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Ste. K100, Plano

While technically Legacy Food Hall (Legacy Hall) is part of Legacy West, it’s so epic it deserves its own listing. At Legacy Hall you’ll find over 25 different food and drink options to choose from, plus the outside area, The Box Garden, is Collin County’s largest patio space which also doubles as a music and entertainment venue.

The Boardwalk at Granite Park, Plano | Courtesy of The Boardwalk at Granite Park

The Boardwalk at Granite Park

5880 State Hwy. 121, Plano

The Boardwalk at Granite Park offers a traditionally land-locked city something fresh: waterfront dining. The Boardwalk at Granite Park currently has seven restaurants, all of which have fabulous patios: Suburban Yacht Club, Blue Mesa Grill, Union Bear Brewing Co., The Biscuit Bar, Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar, Fork & Fire, Edith’s French Bistro and Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

7201 Bishop Rd., Ste. E2, Plano | 842 Watters Creek Blvd., Allen

Under signature purple umbrellas, CRÚ’s elegant combination of New American fare and fine wine makes it an enchanting date spot. Whether it’s champagne Thursday, happy hour or pizza Monday (buy a bottle of wine and the pizza comes with it), CRÚ has your back, providing luxury by the bottle or by the flight.

Ebb and Flow at The Shops at Legacy | Courtesy of Ebb and Flow on Facebook

Ebb and Flow Legacy

7300 Lone Star Dr., Ste. C-125, Plano

If the patio at Ebb and Flow is not the best patio in Plano, it is for sure the prettiest. With pink and white flowers cascading from the canopy overhead, there’s no place more picture perfect to enjoy, dinner, lunch, brunch or cocktails.

Italian Village Plano

5840 Legacy Circle, Ste. D100, Plano

How cute is the umbrella canopy at Italian Village Plano? Great for shade and a beautiful photo opportunity, too. Italian Village Plano serves authentic Italian cuisine and makes everything from scratch in small batches all day, every day.

You’ll find a gorgeous view from the rooftop patio at Urban Crust in Downtown Plano | Image courtesy of Urban Crust

Urban Crust

1006 E. 15th St., Plano

Downtown Plano looks its best when viewed from above. At sunset, Urban Crust’s sleek rooftop bar, 32 Degrees, is the best place to sample draft beers poured at a temperature of — you guessed it — 32 degrees. DJs spin on the roof on Friday and Saturday nights, but on Wednesday, stop in for an urban amore pizza with fig preserves, prosciutto di Parma, goat cheese and arugula. All are served with a helping of smooth Italian jazz. Also in downtown Plano and also boasting chillax-worthy patios are Urban Rio and Urban Seafood Co.

Rodeo Goat

641 Powell Ln. Plano

Rodeo Goat offers guests a variety of interestingly named and uniquely crafted burgers like their famous Terlingua burger, which contains a patty topped with havarti, chili, onion, corn chips and garlic herb mayo. Guests can also choose from a variety of beers on tap, including local favorites from Four Corners Brewery, Rahr & Sons and more.

Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Dr., Ste. B150, Plano

If you’re looking to spice things up, one of Plano’s best Mexican experiences awaits you in The Shops at Legacy. At Mexican Sugar, guests can sit back with a delicious hibiscus margarita, enjoy festive Latin music and grab a cool Instagram picture at The Shops’ gorgeous flowing fountain.

The Fillmore Pub

1004 E. 15th St., Plano

The Fillmore Pub is one of Plano’s longest-running neighborhood bars. Serving up craft beer, homemade food, and one of the best whiskey selections around, the lively, British-style pub has something for everyone. With a great selection of craft beers on tap and a killer brunch menu, The Fillmore makes for a great hangout spot, where you can chat with your friends, as well as focus on the game, as there are screens at all corners of the bar.

Rusty Taco (“R Taco”)

8000 Coit Road, Plano

Ice cold beer? Check. no-frills street tacos garnished with lime? Check. Rusty Taco’s relaxed atmosphere and taco obsession make for an awesome snack at a low, low price. There are 13 handmade street tacos, not including breakfast tacos, which, by the way, are served all day. The margaritas are made with “fresh lime, cheap tequila and lots of it.” From the fried chicken taco to the roasted pork, it’s hard to resist ordering all 13 street tacos. But go on, try.

Señor Locos Tex Mex Ice House

701 W Parker Road, Plano

Gloriously noisy night and day, Señor Locos Tex Mex Ice House is a hidden gem with some of Plano’s best margaritas — frozen or on the rocks — and the ultimate Mexican comfort food. Eye-popping chairs sit under Corona and Modelo umbrellas and your furry pals are welcome in the huge dog-friendly patio.

BoomerJack’s

5430 TX-121, Plano

BoomerJack’s neighborhood come-as-you-are sports bar has wall-to-wall TVs for big games, delicious American food, cold drinks and wallet-friendly pricing. The laid back atmosphere includes a large patio equipped with its own bar and TVs. On the menu, you’ll find craft kitchen dishes, addictive wings, and daily happy hour specials.

Even more Plano restaurants with nice patios

Meso Maya

4800 W. Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 | 972.372.4473

Flying Fish

649 Powell Lane, Plano | (469) 616-1234

Love and War in Texas

601 E Plano Pkwy, Plano | (972) 422-6201

Mexican Sugar

7501 Lone Star Dr, Ste B150, Plano | (972) 943-0984

Mi Dia From Scratch – Plano

3310 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 105, Plano | (972) 403-7474

Lazy Dog – Plano

8401 Preston Rd, Plano | (469) 609-1570

Bottle Rockets

5800 Legacy Dr. C-11, Plano | (469) 899-8855

Turkish Cafe & Lounge

8412 Preston Rd #450 & #332, Plano | 214-763-7181

The Fillmore Pub

1004 E. 15th Street, Plano | (972) 423-2400

Breadwinners Cafe & Bakery – Plano

4021 Preston Rd., Plano | 972-312-9300

Holy Grail Pub

8240 Preston Road #150, Plano | (972) 377-6633

Snuffer’s Restaurant & Bar

4901 W Park Blvd Suite 521, Plano | (972) 372-0782

Blue Goose Cantina

4757 W Park Blvd, Plano | (972) 596-8882

Urban Rio

1000 14th St, Ste 100, Plano | (972) 422-4466

Bonnie Ruth’s Plano

2432 Preston Rd. Ste 340A, Plano | (972) 212-4339

Princi Italia Plano

3300 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 120, Plano | (972) 378-9463

Lazy Dog

8401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75024 | (469) 609-1570

Holy Grail Pub

8240 Preston Rd #150, Plano, TX 75024 | (972) 377-6633

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza

4701 W Park Blvd #101, Plano, TX 75093 | (972) 519-9669

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

5805 Preston Rd Suite G594, Plano, TX 75093 | (469) 824-2337

Mi Cocina

4001 Preston Rd #502, Plano, TX 75093 | (469) 467-8655

Mah-Jong Chinese Kitchen

4025 Preston Rd #604, Plano, TX 75093 | (972) 403-0163

Turkish Cafe & Lounge

8412 Preston Rd #450, Plano, TX 75024

Half Shells Seafood Grill

The Shops at Legacy, 5800 Legacy Dr Suite C-2, Plano, TX 75024

Main Street Cafe

The Shops at Legacy, 7200 Bishop Rd Suite D – 11, Plano, TX 75024