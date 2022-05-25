It’s Memorial Day weekend! Finally. Time to relax and have fun with all the pool parties, food and drink, and concerts that Collin County has to offer. Most importantly, it’s a time to share a moment with your community to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Here’s the only list you need to plan your three-day weekend.

The Texas Pool | Facebook

When: May 30, 2022

Where: Historic Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

More info

From noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, enjoy a family-friendly pool party with traditional pool games, a raffle and cannonball competitions. Don’t forget to stop by the Just Wangs and Thangs food truck parked outside the pool for chicken wings because a portion of the sales will benefit the Texas Pool Foundation. The Scouts BSA Troop 259 will present a flag ceremony just before 3 p.m. for our National Moment of Remembrance.

When: May 27, 2022

Where: First Frisco United Methodist Church | 7659 Preston Road, Frisco

More Info

Frisco is alive with the sound of music! Here’s a chance to listen to Broadway’s greatest hits brought to life by the Frisco Chorale, as they interpret songs from Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and The Sound of Music, among many others. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

When: May 28, 2022

Where: Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm | 970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

More info

This Saturday, Watters Creek invites you to grab a spot and spend a nice warm summer night with live music and good food. Starting from 7 p.m., this weekend Allen’s very own Counterfit Radio will be playing their mixture of dance, R&B, pop, rock and country hits.

Dallas Zoo | Facebook

When: May 28 to July 2, 2022

Where: Dallas Zoo | 650 S. R. L. Thorton Freeway, Dallas

More info

If you are planning a visit to the Dallas Zoo, now’s the time! Spend the day with your family meeting more than 2,000 animals, and come back afterhours for a concert series included with the zoo admission. This weekend, Hard Nights Day, a Beatles tribute band, will take over the Sprint Stage at 7 p.m.

When: May 29, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More info

Hope you’ve got your boots ready for a Sunday full of live country music at Legacy Hall’s first Boots & BBQ Fest. When you get tired of dancing, stop at the Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. for a craft beer before you head straight to Brisket Love to get all the foodie-goodies of the brisket love BBQ plate that’s available only for the event.

Jack Carter Pool | Facebook

When: May 28, 2022

Where: Plano

More info

That’s right folks! Plano’s indoor and outdoor pool locations are opening this weekend, so check off your summer bucket list with the water slides at Oak Point Recreation Center and the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center and the splash pads at Plano Aquatic Center and Jack Carter Pool. Or, you can always swim at Liberty Recreation Center, the Douglas Community Center, Carpenter Recreation Center and the Harry Rowlinson Natatorium.

When: May 28, 6-9 PM, 2022

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More info

The Cove presents an artistic event in which eight artists will be working spontaneously to the music of Celtic trio La Via est Belle, followed by maestro Jason Lim, violist and award-winning artistic director and conductor of the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra. The result? A beautiful moment of shared talented creativity.

The Firehouse Theatre | Facebook

When: Until May 29, 2022

Where: The Firehouse Theatre | 2535 Valley View Lane, Farmers Branch

Tickets here

With a small cast of 12 actors, this musical adaptation of David Wallace’s book, tells the larger-than-life story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose epic tales thrill just about everyone, except for his son. Soon to become a dad himself, Will is worried about the truth behind his father’s stories.

When: May 28, 2022

Where: Downtown Plano | 1108 Summit Ave Ste 7, Plano

Tickets

Grab a friend, take your beach towel and get ready to kick off the long weekend by relaxing by the pool. Treat yourself with summer-themed food and drinks or enjoy friendly competition in a yard game.

Why not enjoy the weather from a patio? 2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t… Keep reading

When: May 28, 29 and 30, 2022

Where: Scarborough Renaissance Festival | Korfield, 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

More Info

Go say goodbye to the Scarborough Renaissance Festival until next season! Enjoy over 20 stages with all kinds of nonstop entertainment including combat jousting, children’s knighting ceremonies, combat competitions, live music and dancing, the mermaid lagoon and more. Sunday 29 is topsy turvy day, an upside-down day in which royalty become beggars and villagers become kings and queens. On Memorial Day, the festival will pay tribute to our brave heroes with their grande parade.

When: May 28, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | Winrose Ave, Plano

More info

Listen to iconic Fleetwood Mac tunes from Forever Mac, a faithful tribute band that will rock you back in time while you enjoy a frozen cocktail from the Garden Bar. Or go your own way and reserve a Balcony VIP Lounge for a better view of the stage. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Sunset at Memorial Park @ Hunters Glen Church

When: May 30, 2022

Where: Hunters Glen Baptist Church | 4001 Custer Rd, Plano

More Info

Kids Art and Theatre Summer Camp: Pirates Meet the Mermaids

When: May 30 to June 10, 2022

Where: Camp Location | 1400 Summit Ave. Suite E., Plano

More Info

Legacy West Live Music Presents Quentin Moore

When: May 28, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More info

Summer Move Series – Divadance

When: May 28, 2022

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More info

Memorial Day Party at Turkish Cafe

When: May 30, 2022

Where: Turkish Cafe | 8412 Preston Rd., #332, Plano

More Info

Seussical: The Musical at the Plaza Theatre

When: May 28 to June 5, 2022

Where: Plaza Theatre | 521 W State St, Garland

More Info

Shen Yun at Winspear Opera House

When: May 27 to 29, 2022

Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center | Flora St. and Jack Evans St., Downtown Dallas

More Info

Heathers: The musical at Art Centre Theatre

When: May 27 to June 5, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info