With so many concerts, festivals and theatrical plays, choosing what to do this weekend never looked so hard. If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further.

Here’s the only list you need.

The Wailers are playing this Sunday at the Wildflower Festival. Image: The Wailers | Facebook

When: May 20 to 22, 2022

Where: Galatyn Urban Park | 2351 Performance Dr, Richardson

Tickets here

The folks at the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival are promising way more than music by your favorite bands at this three-day event – and we don’t mean just the artisans at WF! Marketplace, your favorite festival eats, or performances by local acrobats. The festival has lots of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy: guitar auctions, a battle of the bands and an interactive experience for children aged twelve and under with fun art, games, informative activities and even skillfully crafted animatronic dinosaurs!

When: May 13 to 22, 2022

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

If the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Tournament sparked your love for golf, you are not the only one! Legacy West has planned a brand new Legacy West Classic, a 3-hole putt-putt course for some friendly competition from Friday to Sunday.

When: May 21, 2022

Where: The Village at Allen | 200 East Stacy Road, Allen

More info

Addison After Dark brings a different theme to life each month with music, food trucks and unique activities. Attendees are encouraged to get a blanket or lawn chair and dress for the theme, so get your cowboy boots ready for scootin’ this Saturday for your best two-steppin’ to the tunes of the Quibble Brothers and the Dunn & Brooks Tribute Band. Thankfully, we afflicted with two left feet can take line dance lessons.

Festival of Joy | Facebook

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas

Tickets here

Don’t you just love when things are labeled for exactly what they are? Join the joy this weekend and celebrate the vast cultural and spiritual heritage of India at Klyde Warren Park where you’ll find music and dance performances, cultural and educational exhibits, crafts and cooking demos, yoga and meditation, face painting, henna and traditional dress. These are just a few of the activities offered at the event. A free vegetarian feast, in addition to Indian street foods (for sale) help complete the experience.

When: May 20 to June 5, 2022

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 summit Ave Suite E, Plano

Tickets here

The mother of all the mean girls’ tropes arrived at the Art Centre Theatre in musical form. If you have never seen the 1989 dark comedy movie starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, the story goes a little like this: Heather, Heather and Heather the hottest and meanest girls in Ohio, rule Westerberg High with iron fists and padded shoulders. But their regime’s days are counted when misfit Veronica Sawyer meets all-around bad boy J.D., who has a solution for the Heathers problem.

Left: The Red Trousers Show | Website – Right: The Pirates of the Colombian Caribean | Facebook

When: May 20 to 22, 2022

Where: Historic Downtown Grapevine| 430 S Main St, Grapevine

Tickets here

If you have scrolled through the Main Street Fest website, you’ll know we can’t fit all the activities this three-day event has in store for us in one paragraph, but let’s give it a try: live entertainers such as street performers, musicians and dancers; carnival rides and a Ferris wheel; a Kidz Zone for the younger attendees to enjoy some homemade crafts, Legoland Discovery Center, Peppa Pig and more; tours at the Tower at Grapevine Main Station; and most important of all, a craft brew garden and craft brew and wine pavilions featuring libations from around the nation. This sounds like a lot, but you might want to check their website, because there’s so much more!

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Willow Bend Center of the Arts | 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano

Tickets here

If you already are a musical fan, we don’t have to say another word. This pop-culture milestone has been referenced, parodied and satirized to death, so one more time, for the people in the back: Berlin, 1931 during the Weimar Republic, with political unrest and the Nazi Party presence growing, we follow a love and friendship story between bohemian dancer Sally Bowles and Brian Roberts, an American writer as they try to figure out the tumultuous times.

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Performing Toyota Stadium | 100 N Ballard Ave, Wylie

Tickets here

If you are looking for live country music, head to the National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Concert, which will open with the Robert Randolph Band before the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band takes the stage. The concert will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas following the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Why not enjoy the weather from a patio? 2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience. The term al fresco is Italian and loosely means “in the cool air.” In Texas, sometimes we have cool air, sometimes we don’t, but that doesn’t… Keep reading

Heritage Farmstead Museum | Website

When: May 20, 2022

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 W 15th St, Plano

More info

Heritage Farmstead Museum has provided award-winning programs, education initiatives and events for almost 50 years, and is inviting you this Friday to an evening under the stars with cocktails, awards, auctions and live music at the museum’s historic grounds. So grab your friends and family and show Farmstead some love in this event created to raise awareness and funds for its preservation.

When: May 21 and 22, 2022

Where: Scarborough Renaissance Festival | Korfield, 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

More Info

Bring the Celt in you to the Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend and enjoy all the fun activities they’ve prepared for you: every day the event kicks off with the Children’s Highland Games competitions at 2:00 p.m. where kids aged twelve and under can join in the fun of age-old games of skill for the chance to win fun prizes. Following the Scotch egg eating contest at 3:00 p.m., the final competition will be the rousing Tug-O-War at 4:00 p.m. and visitors can just show up and join in the battle! Don’t miss the earthshaking drums, rockin’ guitars, Scottish bagpipes and mile-a-minute banter of Celtic Legacy and the enticing Irish songs from Rover’s Way and the daily beer tasting events!

Image: Plano Event Center | Website

When: May 20 to 22, 2022

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

Beginning with special guest speaker Will Heierman on Friday, this show is great for mineral and fossil enthusiasts looking for advice for prospecting, rockhounding or just seeing neat specimens. Take a look at the special exhibit “Tea Pots and Minerals” by Gail Copus Spann and the many vendors offering rocks, minerals, fossils, polished stones, gemstone jewelry and more!

When: May 20, 2022

Where: Council Chambers | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco

Tickets here

The Council Chambers is a state-of-the-art, acoustically designed space by the architects associated with NYC’s Radio City Music Hall. It’s the perfect stage for an intimate concert by a professional chorus of 24-30 singers who are classical musicians, music educators and solo performing artists from North Texas.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Land of Enchantment and the Sacred Spaces of New Mexico at The Cove

When: May 20 to 22, 2022

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tenessee St., McKinney

More Info

The Ultimate ’80s Party with Live 80

When: May 20, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall Box Garden | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Heritage Preservation Party – Support & Swim

When: May 21, 2022

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Dr, Plano

More info

Allen Community Band Spring Concert

When: May 22, 2022

Where: Lowery Freshman Center Auditorium | 368 N Greenville Ave, Allen

More Info

Brunch & Blooms

When: May 21, 2022

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park | 5800 state Highway 121, Plano

More Info

5th Annual Shoots and Ladders 5k & 10K

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Red Tail Pavilion | 2801 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano

More Info

A Night of Improv Comedy

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Frisco Discovery Center | 8004 Dallas Pkwy. Suite 200, Frisco

More Info

A Night in Disguise – A Masquerade Party

When: May 21, 2022

Where: Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center | 7121 Bishop Rd, Plano

More Info