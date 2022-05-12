Don’t be alarmed if, while heading down Lone Star Drive in Plano, you get enraptured by the smell of freshly brewed coffee and just-toasted bread. It’s only the effect of Toasted Coffee + Kitchen arriving in town!

All images courtesy of Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

Officially opening its third location within The Shops at Legacy North last Tuesday, this Dallas-founded bar is ready to take care of all your breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch necessities. As owner Bobb Sinnott puts it himself ,”Whether you are craving a chef-driven meal, mouth-watering desserts, or a pour from our skilled bartenders, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Toasted Coffee + Kitchen.”

And something for everyone they have indeed. When talking coffee, Toasted has more than just your average cup o’ joe: from locally roasted coffees to espresso and to location-specific specials. But even if you are not a fan of coffee, there are still lots of options: take, for example, custom-made smoothies and good ol’ teas as well as craft beer, wine and cocktails (and a happy hour!). And they don’t just have “kitchen” in their name for nothing. In addition to the variety of artisanal toast, Toasted serves specialty sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts.

Having to go to the office is no excuse for not visiting Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, the 2,760-square-foot restaurant also features free wifi, which makes it a perfect spot for work and study. What’s not to love?