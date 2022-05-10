Ahead of the 2022 Bench Bar Foundation Conference, Local Profile hosted a VIP cocktail party for Collin County judges and attorneys who sponsor the conference. The Bench Bar Foundation supports organizations that provide legal help to underserved populations.

The celebration took place on a perfect spring evening out on the patio at Tommy Bahama Restaurant at Legacy West, Plano. While live music played in the background (there’s live music on the patio every day at Tommy Bahama from 5:30-8:30 p.m.), guests sipped island-inspired drinks such as frozen mai tais and pineapple paradisio martinis, and munched on light eats including macadamia crusted goat cheese bites and mango chicken lollipops.