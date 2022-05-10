“A good citizen.” When one hears that phrase, they might imagine a golden standard for serving their community. Images of volunteer work like running a food drive, or writing checks for a good cause, may come to mind. One might hear that phrase as a call to action and think about what they can do to serve the greater good of their community, their neighborhood or their whole city.

A business can be a good citizen, too. Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) is recognizing North Texas businesses that lead by example in corporate citizenship.

“Businesses play a pervasive role in the vitality of our communities,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. “It’s important that we acknowledge and promote the good work businesses are doing, while also seeking a commitment for companies to collectively support their surrounding community.”

The huge changes and conversations that 2020 and 2021 brought hit something of a “reset button” for so many people, shifting their community values and their priorities toward businesses that share them. The tide of social responsibility has swept over companies too, and many are learning to ask, “What do we believe in, and how can we help?”

Communities Foundation of Texas has worked with more than 400 businesses to answer these important questions, develop better philanthropic footprints and leave greater legacies of community-engaging service that meets the “Three Pillars of Excellence” in the “Be In Good Company” model: Thriving Teams, Thriving Culture, and a Thriving Future.

Companies that want to “Be in Good Company” must show commitment to at least one program or initiative that fits each of the Three Pillars of Excellence to receive the “Be In Good Company” seal of approval. This seal stands as a symbol of good corporate citizenship in North Texas for any company that is privileged to display it.

So what can a company gain from giving back? Besides the seal of approval for proud display, being a member of the “Be in Good Company” program gives a company:

Inclusion in Communities Foundation of Texas public relations and media outreach

Distinction as a “Member Company” for the program

Access to curated virtual thought leadership content and programming

Complimentary attendance for two employees at annual CFT for Business networking events

And much more!

“Businesses are a platform to solve social issues,” said Debra Brennan Tagg, president of Brennan Financial Services and a CFT trustee. “‘Be in Good Company’ creates a structure, a bridge, to engage this powerful force for good.”

Brennan Financial Services is a “Founding Member Company” of the “Be in Good Company” program.

“To lift ourselves up, we must lift up our community,” Tagg continued. “We want to highlight the businesses of all sizes that are doing incredible things for our community, and we are committed to our membership reflecting our community, including women- and minority-owned businesses.”

Jan Rugg, coordinating manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, said that they are thrilled to be in league with CFT’s “Be In Good Company” as part of Atmos’ “Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities” initiative.

Join these companies who have pledged to “Be in Good Company” so that CFT can shine a spotlight on all the good you’re doing in our community (deadline is May 15, 2022):

Accelerate Real Asset Management Independent Financial American Airlines Integris American First Finance Lane Gorman Trubitt, PLLC Arcosa Legacy Knight: Multi-Family Office Armanino, LLP Marketwave Arteriors Home Marsh & McLennan Agency Asava Consulting, Inc. Montgomery Capital Advisers Atmos Energy NETSCOUT Axxess North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Badmus & Associates North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Bank of Texas Pecan Grove Farms & Nursery BFS Advisory Group PGA of America Bioworld Merchandising, Inc. Platinum Intelligent Data Solutions Boeing Global Services RealCom Solutions B-TRNSFRMD Consulting LLC Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Capital One Services, Inc. Risch Results Catalyst Health Group RoundTable Technology CONTI Organization Ruthie’s Fueled by Cafe Momentum CoVerica SFMG Wealth Advisors Credit Union Of Texas Shields Legal Group Dallas Business Journal Stewart Law Group PLLC Dallas Regional Chamber Sunwest Communications Deloitte Sutton Frost Cary, LLP D CEO Magazine / D Magazine Texadia Systems, LLC DHD Films Texas Capital Bank EO Dallas Texas Health Resources ES OnDemand/ES Holdings, LLC Texas Mutual Insurance Co. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas The Dallas Morning News Fibroid Institute Dallas Thomson Reuters Goextele Communications Software & Technology, LLC TruePoint Communications Granite Properties Truist Hazel’s Expedited Freight Two Roads Consulting Hilti University of North Texas System Holland & Knight Urban Logistics Realty HumanKind HR Weaver HumCap LP West Monroe Partners Hunt Consolidated, Inc. Whitley Penn, LLP ILE Homes Zirtue *List as of May 1, 2022

Through CFT for Business and Be In Good Company, these companies have been volunteering in the community during National Volunteer Month all April long. While National Volunteer Month 2022 has ended, there are lots of “anytime” volunteer projects available to help meet nonprofit needs that have been curated through Communities Foundation of Texas, check out ways to volunteer across North Texas here.

CFT welcomes companies who are serving North Texas well to apply for “Be in Good Company” membership by May 15.

So if your business or a business you know might be an excellent candidate to apply, click here to learn more about the benefits the recognition program offers, and apply today!