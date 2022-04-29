This evening in Dallas, Troy Aikman is celebrating the release of Eight Elite Light Lager at Bar Louie in the Shops at Park Lane. It’s not every day you can get suds served by a football Hall of Famer. Then again, it’s not every day that one launches their own beer.

The “eight” in Eight Elite Light Lager, of course, refers to Aikman’s number.

Brewed in Austin with 100 percent organic grains and antioxidant-rich hops, the beer is designed to be low calorie, low carb and low alcohol. Coming in at four percent alcohol by volume, the beer does not contain any sugar, and it packs only 90 calories and six grams of carbs.

Eight Elite Light Lager is the result of work done by brewing scientists at Oregon State University.

Image courtesy of Eight Elite Light Lager.

For Aikman, this is a homecoming of sorts. “The summer after my sophomore year at Oklahoma, I got my first glimpse into the beer business while working with the local distributor in Tulsa,” says Aikman on Eight’s official site.

“I’m proud to be back in the industry today, working with my team to bring you something we can honestly call elite. Beer is fundamentally about bringing people together, and I’m grateful for the new connections we get to make every day.”

The well-balanced beer is said to have slightly sweet and fruity notes, but with a hearty malt profile. The result, it seems, is a drinkable beer with a quick finish. It sounds like the perfect beverage for North Texas summers!

Happy hour begins at 4 p.m., but the event starts at 5 p.m. It is open to the public, so show up early to make sure you get a spot. Maybe Aikman will even serve your round.