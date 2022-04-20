Everyone’s favorite kawaii (cute) character is coming back to DFW. The first area stop is this Saturday in Fort Worth, but following that, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is bound for the Shops at Willow Bend.

The truck, which debuted in 2014, crisscrosses the U.S. and has previously made stops at over 100 cities on both coasts—and seemingly nearly everywhere in between. It’s already visited DFW on several occasions, bringing ample cuteness with it each time.

The keyword here is “pink.” | Image courtesy Sanrio.

Besides offering sweets like macarons and mini cakes, the truck is a mobile Hello Kitty merch seller. Favorites like Hello Kitty plushies will be available as will new items like Kitty-chan emblazoned glass mugs, lunchboxes, canvas totes and more.

Place your order at the window. | Image courtesy of Sanrio

There should be plenty for Hello Kitty and Sanrio fans to snap up. Just remember to bring your credit card, because the truck does not take cash.

Go on, order a giant cookie, too. You deserve it. | Images courtesy of Sanrio.

Debuting in Japan in 1975, Hello Kitty is beloved around the world. But there has been controversy over whether the character is actually a cat. In 2014, Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji said the character was “not a cat,” just as Mickey was not really a mouse. A Sanrio spokesperson clarified, saying that the character was done in the motif of a cat, adding, “Hello Kitty is a personification of a cat.” Noted!

Cat, a personification of a cat, whichever. What matters is that Hello Kitty sure is cute—and she’s headed our way.

Cute up your drink bottle game. | Image courtesy of Sanrio.

Visit the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck in Fort Worth on April 23 at the Shops at Clearfork. On April 30, the truck will be at the Shops at Willow Bend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the lawn near the District.