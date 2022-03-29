Unlike brisket and burgers, great Indian cuisine can be hard to find in Texas. These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Plano, Frisco and nearby that won’t dissapoint.

My dad was born in Chennai, a city on the southernmost tip of India. My mother was born in a neighboring village called Vellore. Chennai and Vellore are both part of the state of Tamilnadu, a region that’s literally known for how much its people eat. When it comes to Indian cuisine, I know what I’m talking about.

A dosa is a crepe made from a fermented rice and lentils batter.

Chaat N Dosa

9720 Coit Rd, Ste #110, Plano, TX 75025 | New location opening soon in Frisco: 4350 Main St Suite 160, Frisco, TX 75033

Mon-Fri: 11 am – 9 pm, Sat-Sun: 9 am – 9 pm

Chaat N Dosa is a fully vegetarian strip-mall eatery with vegan options. With low prices and authentic South Indian and North Indian cuisine, this hole-in-the-wall establishment rivals the mouthwatering dishes I’ve gotten from Indian street vendors.

5024 Tennyson Pkwy, Ste #200, Plano, TX 75024

Wed-Thurs: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm

Fri: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 6 pm – 10 pm

Sat: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Sun: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm

Malgudi Garden is my family’s favorite for special occasions. They offer a fully vegetarian menu specializing in dishes you might find more regularly at Indian restaurants – I love mutter paneer just as much as the next person. However, they also have a host of homestyle dishes prepared just like my pati (read: grandmother) would make them. I would try the stuffed potato curry, okra pepper fry and the sambar vadai, a savory lentil donut soaked in spiced soup. Wash it all down with a steaming cup of milky chai.

O’Desi Aroma

8448 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75024, USA | 6450 N MacArthur Blvd, Ste #110, Irving, TX 75039, United States

Sun-Thurs: 12 pm – 9:30 pm, Fri-Sat: 12 pm – 10 pm

In addition to having not just one, but two locations in North Texas, O’Desi Aroma also specializes in affordable catering starting at only $12 per person. Their menu covers all the classics plus specialty dishes such as coconut chicken, mutton do pyaaza (cooked with extra caramelized onion) and kofta curry (potato dumplings served in a creamy, mildly spiced sauce)

Wild Mirchi

2929 Custer Rd #315, Plano, TX 75075

Tues-Thurs: 11 am – 3 pm, 5 pm – 10 pm

Fri-Sat: 11 am – 3 pm, 5 pm-10:30 pm

Sun: 11:30 am – 9 pm

www.wildmirchiplano.com

Wild Mirchi is a gourmet Indian restaurant available by reservation only. In addition to a vast menu representing the diversity of regional Indian cuisine, they offer a selection of fine wines and a stunning ambience. Everything is made from scratch, including all sauces and spices, to maintain consistency of taste and quality.

Kumar’s Plano

1301 Custer Rd #510, Plano, TX 75075

Mon-Thurs: 11 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 10 pm

Fri: 11 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 1 am

Sat: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 6 pm – 1 am

Sun: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 6 pm – 10 pm

Kumar’s serves up a vast, heavenly menu of South Indian village cuisine. Go for some classic melagu rasam, a spicy tomato and pepper soup served over white rice, or sambar, lentil soup. There are a number of homestyle dishes such as seppan kelangu, or fried taro root (one of my dad’s favorites); kuli paniyaram, a donut shaped fried ball of rice and lentils; and avial, vegetables steamed and served in a coconut based sauce. They also have unique dishes like pepper prawns, mutton kola urundai, deep fried goat meat and several South Indian style omelets.

King Restaurant

6851 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071

Tues: 5-9 pm, Wed-Sat: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 – 9 pm, Sun: 4 pm – 8 pm

www.kingrestaurant.net

King Restaurant specializes in gourmet North Indian food. Try the shrimp or paneer pakora, a popular appetizer deep fried in chickpea batter. Another no-fail option is the gobi manchurian, sauteed cauliflower in a sweet and spicy bright-red sauce. Tikka masala is served with your choice of paneer, alu (potato), mushroom or chickpeas. And of course they have all the North Indian classics: chole bature, seasoned chickpeas served with naan; butter paneer; channa masala, chickpeas in spicy sauce; and mutter and palak paneer. Finish off your meal with a gourmet milkshake in strawberry, mango, Oreo, chocolate or vanilla.

Chennai Cafe Frisco

3301 Preston Rd #8, Frisco, TX 75034

Tues-Thurs: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Fri: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Sat: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 10:30 pm

Sun: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm

www.chennaicafe.com

Chennai Cafe is another South Indian eatery, but this one has vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, all fairly priced. Try a number of authentic rice dishes such as elemiche sadham, lemon rice; puzhi sadham, tamarind rice; thakkali sadham, tomato rice; or thenga sadham, coconut rice. If you’re feeling brave, swing for a tandoori chicken leg. Be careful though – I admit these are too spicy for me. Lassi fans, you’ll be happy to hear that in addition to mango lassi, Chennai Cafe has mint, salty and sweet options for the popular drink.

Malai Kofta at Roti Grill, The Star in Frisco

Roti Grill

6770 Winning Drive #910 Frisco, TX 75034

Monday-Sunday, 11 am-10pm

www.freshindianfood.com

Roti Grill is not set-up like a traditional sit-down Indian restaurant, not only is the interior of Roti Grill sleek and modern, you order-up-front. You walk in, order at the counter and then sit down and wait for your food to be delivered to your table. Pretty cool. And you don’t have to wait long either. The whole process is quick and easy, perfect for a fast lunch or dinner if you’re at The Star in Frisco. Plus, it’s all delicious.

Mehfil Indian Cuisine

109 N Murphy Rd, Ste 600, Murphy, TX 75094

Tues-Thurs: 12 pm – 8:30 pm

Fri-Sat: 12 pm – 9:30 pm

Sun: 12 pm – 8:30 pm

www.MehfilDFW.com

Mehfil is a classy but affordable eatery with options for a variety of dietary needs. There are Halal dishes, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Meat eaters rejoice! Most dishes – including the biryani and tandoori specials – come with your choice of beef, lamb, chicken and seafood. Anything can be made vegetarian or vegan per request.