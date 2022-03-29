Unlike brisket and burgers, great Indian cuisine can be hard to find in Texas. These are the 10 best Indian restaurants in Plano, Frisco and nearby that won’t dissapoint.
My dad was born in Chennai, a city on the southernmost tip of India. My mother was born in a neighboring village called Vellore. Chennai and Vellore are both part of the state of Tamilnadu, a region that’s literally known for how much its people eat. When it comes to Indian cuisine, I know what I’m talking about.
Chaat N Dosa
9720 Coit Rd, Ste #110, Plano, TX 75025 | New location opening soon in Frisco: 4350 Main St Suite 160, Frisco, TX 75033
Mon-Fri: 11 am – 9 pm, Sat-Sun: 9 am – 9 pm
Chaat N Dosa is a fully vegetarian strip-mall eatery with vegan options. With low prices and authentic South Indian and North Indian cuisine, this hole-in-the-wall establishment rivals the mouthwatering dishes I’ve gotten from Indian street vendors.
Malgudi Garden
5024 Tennyson Pkwy, Ste #200, Plano, TX 75024
Wed-Thurs: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm
Fri: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 6 pm – 10 pm
Sat: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Sun: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm
Malgudi Garden is my family’s favorite for special occasions. They offer a fully vegetarian menu specializing in dishes you might find more regularly at Indian restaurants – I love mutter paneer just as much as the next person. However, they also have a host of homestyle dishes prepared just like my pati (read: grandmother) would make them. I would try the stuffed potato curry, okra pepper fry and the sambar vadai, a savory lentil donut soaked in spiced soup. Wash it all down with a steaming cup of milky chai.
Read a more detailed review of Malgudi Garden here.
O’Desi Aroma
8448 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX 75024, USA | 6450 N MacArthur Blvd, Ste #110, Irving, TX 75039, United States
Sun-Thurs: 12 pm – 9:30 pm, Fri-Sat: 12 pm – 10 pm
In addition to having not just one, but two locations in North Texas, O’Desi Aroma also specializes in affordable catering starting at only $12 per person. Their menu covers all the classics plus specialty dishes such as coconut chicken, mutton do pyaaza (cooked with extra caramelized onion) and kofta curry (potato dumplings served in a creamy, mildly spiced sauce)
Wild Mirchi
2929 Custer Rd #315, Plano, TX 75075
Tues-Thurs: 11 am – 3 pm, 5 pm – 10 pm
Fri-Sat: 11 am – 3 pm, 5 pm-10:30 pm
Sun: 11:30 am – 9 pm
Wild Mirchi is a gourmet Indian restaurant available by reservation only. In addition to a vast menu representing the diversity of regional Indian cuisine, they offer a selection of fine wines and a stunning ambience. Everything is made from scratch, including all sauces and spices, to maintain consistency of taste and quality.
Kumar’s Plano
1301 Custer Rd #510, Plano, TX 75075
Mon-Thurs: 11 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 10 pm
Fri: 11 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 1 am
Sat: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 6 pm – 1 am
Sun: 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 6 pm – 10 pm
Kumar’s serves up a vast, heavenly menu of South Indian village cuisine. Go for some classic melagu rasam, a spicy tomato and pepper soup served over white rice, or sambar, lentil soup. There are a number of homestyle dishes such as seppan kelangu, or fried taro root (one of my dad’s favorites); kuli paniyaram, a donut shaped fried ball of rice and lentils; and avial, vegetables steamed and served in a coconut based sauce. They also have unique dishes like pepper prawns, mutton kola urundai, deep fried goat meat and several South Indian style omelets.
King Restaurant
6851 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071
Tues: 5-9 pm, Wed-Sat: 11 am – 3 pm & 5 – 9 pm, Sun: 4 pm – 8 pm
King Restaurant specializes in gourmet North Indian food. Try the shrimp or paneer pakora, a popular appetizer deep fried in chickpea batter. Another no-fail option is the gobi manchurian, sauteed cauliflower in a sweet and spicy bright-red sauce. Tikka masala is served with your choice of paneer, alu (potato), mushroom or chickpeas. And of course they have all the North Indian classics: chole bature, seasoned chickpeas served with naan; butter paneer; channa masala, chickpeas in spicy sauce; and mutter and palak paneer. Finish off your meal with a gourmet milkshake in strawberry, mango, Oreo, chocolate or vanilla.
Chennai Cafe Frisco
3301 Preston Rd #8, Frisco, TX 75034
Tues-Thurs: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Fri: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Sat: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 10:30 pm
Sun: 12 pm – 3 pm, 6 pm – 9:30 pm
Chennai Cafe is another South Indian eatery, but this one has vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, all fairly priced. Try a number of authentic rice dishes such as elemiche sadham, lemon rice; puzhi sadham, tamarind rice; thakkali sadham, tomato rice; or thenga sadham, coconut rice. If you’re feeling brave, swing for a tandoori chicken leg. Be careful though – I admit these are too spicy for me. Lassi fans, you’ll be happy to hear that in addition to mango lassi, Chennai Cafe has mint, salty and sweet options for the popular drink.
Roti Grill
6770 Winning Drive #910 Frisco, TX 75034
Monday-Sunday, 11 am-10pm
Roti Grill is not set-up like a traditional sit-down Indian restaurant, not only is the interior of Roti Grill sleek and modern, you order-up-front. You walk in, order at the counter and then sit down and wait for your food to be delivered to your table. Pretty cool. And you don’t have to wait long either. The whole process is quick and easy, perfect for a fast lunch or dinner if you’re at The Star in Frisco. Plus, it’s all delicious.
Mehfil Indian Cuisine
109 N Murphy Rd, Ste 600, Murphy, TX 75094
Tues-Thurs: 12 pm – 8:30 pm
Fri-Sat: 12 pm – 9:30 pm
Sun: 12 pm – 8:30 pm
Mehfil is a classy but affordable eatery with options for a variety of dietary needs. There are Halal dishes, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Meat eaters rejoice! Most dishes – including the biryani and tandoori specials – come with your choice of beef, lamb, chicken and seafood. Anything can be made vegetarian or vegan per request.
MORE FOOD & DRINK
2022 guide to best patios in Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney
If you’ve been frantically searching for “best patios near me”, these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney have just what you need to…
Why the hype for Portillos? Here are 10 reasons why Chicagoans love it (and you will too!)
Chicago-based fast food chain Portillos was first opened by Dick Portillo in 1963 as a small hot dog stand called “The Dog House.” The first…
Ultimate guide to 10+ great hot dogs in Collin County!
The days are warming up. Summer is around the corner. And what says “summer” more than a hot day, and hungry stomach, and a hot…
A new Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is finally open in Frisco!
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea | 13030 Preston Road Suite 100, Frisco, TX After two years of supply chain issues, delays, and navigating a global pandemic,…
HEB finally breaks ground in McKinney to open in 2023!
HEB Partners joined with McKinney Mayor George Fuller and other local officials to break ground on the new store located on the northeast corner of…
Portillos Will Open at Grandscape in The Colony This Fall!
The first Texas location will span across 7,900-square-feet.
Spring Break at Legacy West: 5 ways to celebrate!
Spring Break is just around the corner, and Legacy Hall has a plan to keep your kids entertained, tummies full, and imaginations engaged. This year, Legacy…
No red meat for Lent? These restaurants offer Lent specials to fasting guests (we promise they’re fun!)
For the limited time between from March 3 through April 14, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced that is offering fried and smoked fish options to give…
The 10 best fish tacos in Plano
Who says you need to wait for Tuesday to get tacos? Taco Tuesday can be any day, especially if it’s something fishy (in a good…