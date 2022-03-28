Stephanie Pope has been appointed as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services (BGS), headquartered at Legacy West in Plano TX.

As president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Stephanie Pope, who is currently Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief financial officer, will lead the company’s business unit that provides aerospace services for commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide, focused on global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics and training. BGS had 2021 revenue of $16 billion. Prior to her assignment as BCA CFO, Pope was chief financial officer of BGS and was part of the business when it was established in 2017.

“Stephanie brings decades of wide-ranging business and financial leadership to her new role,” said Dave Calhoun, Boeing President and CEO. “Given her significant experience in all aspects of BGS, Stephanie’s deep understanding of the global services portfolio since its inception and the needs of BGS customers will help accelerate this meaningful business.”

Stephanie Pope’s new assignments will be effective April 1.

Stephanie Pope at Local Profile’s Women in Business Summit

Stephanie Pope on stage at Local Profile’s 2018 Women in Business Summit.

Stephanie Pope served as keynote speaker at Local Profile’s 2018 Women in Business Summit. See below for Stephanie’s incredible advice for female leaders.

Stephanie Pope has advice for female leaders