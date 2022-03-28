If you’re based in the DFW area and you’ve been dreaming of owning a lake house, your search has likely lead you to Cedar Creek Lake. Just an hour (ish) from Dallas, Cedar Creek Lake TX is an ideal location for a lake house. So, if you’re looking for homes for sale on Cedar Creek Lake but want more than just a house, if you want a community, events, activities, new friends—Long Cove has the secret sauce you’ve been searching for.

Having a home away from home right on the lake is a beautiful thing. But then what? A fun community with so many ways to play and where neighbors make easy friends – well that’s the secret sauce that makes Long Cove where you want to be.

Right now, a new limited collection of Canopy Homes are now being offered at Long Cove. Ranging from about 3,500 to 5,000 square feet, these Modern Farmhouse style homes are the ticket for family fun and entertaining friends. Tucked in the woods with back porch views of a 5-acre pond, Long Cove’s Canopy Homes offer a new kind of experience with a closer connection to nature. If you’ve been searching for Cedar Creek Lake homes for sale, Long Cove’s Canopy Homes could be just what you’ve been searching for.

Enjoy endless activities at Long Cove, Cedar Creek Lake TX

The new tree-to-tree adventure park and heated Eastport pool and are just a flip flop walk away. All the other ways to play at Long Cove are also close by. Pickleball. Tennis. 2-acre putting green. Driving range and golf course. Sports field. Bayside and Lake Club pools. And miles of hiking and biking trails.

Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake offers many ways to play, including special events around every major holiday … and some we make up. There’s even a new tree-to-tree adventure park, pickleball clinic and, of course, there’s always time for loving life on the porch.

Designed by John Boyd & Associates and built by renowned Dallas builder Robert Elliott Custom Homes, there’s a lot to love. Built-in bunkrooms, light-filled floor plans, modern appliances, spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, 2-car garage, and nearby docks maintained by Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake. And because these homes are already designed and approved, it seriously accelerates the process of getting into your lake home.

The Canopy Homes at Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake overlook a 5-acre fishing pond and are just a short walk in the park to amenities including pools, golf, tennis, and miles of trails.

The Long Cove Community

There’s a real sense of community at Long Cove. Events around every major holiday bring everyone together, so you really do get to know neighbors. And your kids will have built-in friends. Long Cove also hosts smaller events including; outdoor concerts, yoga sessions, Porching Hours, golf, pickleball, fishing, and sporting clay clinics, and local celebrity chef dinners. All great opportunities to have fun and be social.

On Saturdays, enjoy poolside lunches by local chefs with no dirty dishes to boot. Indulge in Taste & Tour events that work like progressive dinners, hopping from house to house and enjoying food, cocktails and good company along the way.

Visit Long Cove on Cedar Creek Lake this weekend.

