Family, friends, and the local community are mourning the recent loss of Nancy Boyd, co-founder and longtime supporter of City House Plano, as well as patron for various other nonprofit organizations including Hendrick Scholarship Foundation and Lionheart Children’s Academy.

Nancy passed away on Tuesday, March 22, after a long but brave battle with cancer. She was followed within hours by her longtime love and devoted husband of many years, Don Edward Boyd.

In 1988, PISD counselor Nancy Jeanne Boyd and educator Kay Goodman saw a desperate need for a teen shelter, and through hard work and determination made the project a reality. What began as a six-bed teen shelter has grown over the years into a 48-bed multi-faceted agency. It provides emergency services for at-risk children, teens, and young adults, suffering from abuse, neglect, and/or homelessness.

The opening of CITY House was published in the January 1989 edition of Plano Profile, now Local Profile. Nancy is pictured top at the microphone during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Today, City House provides emergency shelter at My Friend’s House, transitional residential living in three homes in the area, free counseling services for youth and families, and youth resources and outreach. Thanks to Nancy and Kay’s vision, many young lives have been successfully turned around and will be for generations to come.

Among those mourning Nancy’s passing is Chris Downs, attorney at Krupa Downs Law. “Nancy Boyd touched my life 20 years ago when I joined the Board of City House. She was kind to me each time we met and told me how proud she was of me when she saw my ads for my law practice,” says Chirs. “I will forever treasure her memory and the handwritten card she sent after the last City House gala thanking us for staying connected to its mission all these years. She was a special woman.”

“A wonderful Christmas lunch at Capital Grille with our sweet friend Nancy,” says Cheryl Reynolds. L-R: Local Profile Magazine’s, Barbara Walch (and City House supporter); Candace Ort, City House volunteer extraordinaire (and a former board president; our much loved, Nancy Boyd (City House co-founder); along with Karen Voelker, whose been a part of City House’s history as a former a board member, volunteer and staff for over 32 years, and Chey Reynolds, former City House Development Director.

“What a sweet, kind, caring woman Nancy was, beautiful both inside and out,” says Barbara Walch, longtime friend and former board member. “And Don was always by her side at every event, championing her causes.”

During her 60 years as a resident of Plano, Nancy was entrenched in the community, and continued her support of City House, even attending their annual fundraiser last fall in the midst of cancer treatment.

She has left a legacy for the benefit of our community now and in the future, a vision fulfilled.

Nancy Boyd will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life in Nancy’s honor will be held on March 30 at First Baptist Church in Plano. Her obituary can be read here.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CITY House, cityhouse.org