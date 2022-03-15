When: March 21, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Where: The Sanctuary of St. Andrew UMC | 5801 W. Plano Pkwy, Plano

St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano invites the community to come together for “United with Ukraine: A Benefit Concert,” on Monday, March 21, 7 p.m.

The concert will feature songs of solidarity from some of the finest orchestral musicians across Dallas and Fort Worth, including members of the Dallas and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestras, as well as St. Andrew’s Chancel Choir.

All proceeds will go to UMCOR, the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which is actively serving internally displaced people and refugees within and from Ukraine with food, water, shelter, and other needs.

Opening with an orchestral performance of The Great Gate of Kiev, the concert will include music selections from Dmitri Shostakovich, Myroslav Skoryk, John Williams, John Rutter, and more.

“It has been said ‘when words fail, music speaks,’ and this conflict in Ukraine has us all speechless,” said Taylor Davis, Director of Music and Worship Arts, St. Andrew UMC. “My involuntary response, as director of music, is to gather musician friends and create unity and peace through art. Individually, we can’t change the world, but music can help change the molecules in the room, which can change hearts and minds across lines of division.”

Tickets are $50 and $25 and may be purchased online here.

“Please join us for this special evening to lift up our brothers and sisters of Ukraine,” said Rev. Arthur Jones, St. Andrew UMC. “This is a unique opportunity for us to come together and raise funds for so many in harm’s way as we hold a vigil with music of hope, peace and comfort.”